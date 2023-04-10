ROGERSVILLE — Eight meet records fell as 333 athletes representing 12 teams turned out to compete at the fifth annual Mobuck Middle School Track Meet on Thursday at Cherokee High School.
“This was the best Mobuck Invitational yet. It keeps getting more competitive every year,” said meet director Chad Laster, the track and field coach at Cherokee. “… We had a coaches hospitality area, announcements, live results, a Mobuck meet T-shirt booth, a professional lemonade stand, concessions and great weather!”
Surgoinsville sprinter Chloe Fritts claimed two of the records. She set the mark in the 100-meter run with a time of 13.70, eclipsing the 2019 mark of 13.98 held by West View’s Kaylee Dyke. She also set the 200-meter record with a time of 28.96, besting the 2019 mark of 29.37 set by current Cherokee sprinter Olivia Spence when she was at Rogersville City School.
Unicoi’s Braydin Baresel set the meet records in the girls’ 1600 with a time of 5:50.47.
John Mounts of Lakeway Christian ran a 5:06.25 in the boys’ 1600 to eclipse the meet record set in 2021 by former Surgoinsville Middle and current Volunteer distance runner Roman Borghetti-Metz.
AJ Wynn of Grandview erased two records held by former Surgoinsville Middle and current Volunteer athlete Jackson Clonce with his throws in shot put (44-5) and discus (122-8).
Other records set during Thursday’s meet included Marckis Carrier of Grandview in the 110m hurdles (18.51) and Tyliek Phipps of Lincoln Heights in high jump (5-6).
Lincoln Heights Middle School, out of Morristown, won the boys’ title with 99.5 points. Grandview was second with 93. Church Hill finished fifth, Rogersville City eighth and Rogersville Middle 11th.
Grandview won the girls’ title with 64.5 points. Lincoln Heights was second with 61. Rogersville Middle School finished third, Rogersville City fourth, Church Hill eighth and Surgoinsville ninth.
Athletes received medals for the top three places. The top two boys’ and girls’ teams were awarded plaques.
Complete results can be viewed online at: https://tn.milesplit.com/meets/471519-mobuck-middle-school-invitational-2023-2023/results/895081?type=raw#.ZDNGbeQpAWM.
Local highlights include:
- Rogersville City School won both the girls and boys 4x400 relay.
GIRLS
- Surgoinsville’s Chloe Fritts won both the 100- and 200-meter runs with record times. Rogersville City’s Rylee Sivert was fourth in each race.
- Rogersville Middle School’s Leah Mowell finished first in shot put and second in discus. Leah is currently ranked fifth in the state for shot put.
- Rogersville City’s Kenady Deal won the 400 with a time of 1:06.39. Teammate Brooke Nelson finished fourth.
- Rogersville City’s Elizabeth Coward won the 800 with a time of 2:35.73.
- Church Hill’s Kayla Capson finished second in the 100 hurdles.
- RMS’ Kelsie Henley finished second in the 400 and third in discus.
- RMS’ Jessabella Allen finished second in the 1600.
BOYS
- Church Hill’s Bryson Christian won the 200 with a time of 25.49 and finished fourth in the 100.
- RCS’ Brayden Brown finished second in the 400.
- Church Hill’s 4x200 relay team finished second.
- Church Hill’s Isaac Jennings finished third in the 1600.
- Church Hill’s Jacoby Hyatt finished third in shot.
- • RCS’ Isaac Bryan finished third in the 110 hurdles.
- All photos by Randy Ball