BULLS GAP — Bulls Gap rolled past the visiting Rogersville Middle School 12-1 on Monday evening.
The Bulldogs shut down the Warriors in the first inning, with the Warriors leaving a runner stranded on third. In the home half of the inning, Grayson Hughes then hit a single for the Bulldogs and stole second. Sawyer Housewright doubled to score Hughes. Liam Earle was hit by a pitch. Steven Barnes hit a single to drive in Housewright and Earle. Keeton Riley came in to run for Barnes. Keegan Smith hit a double that scored Riley. The Bulldogs ended the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
Housewright struck out the side in the top of the second. The Bulldogs had a single by Hughes and walks by Housewright and Barnes but left the bases loaded and the score remained 4-0 after two innings.
In the third, Riley Elkins hit a triple and Matthew Gillenwater drove him in with a single to put the Warriors on the board. For the Bulldogs, Grant Johnson hit a double and Isaiah Jones hit a single to drive him in. Colby Short hit a single to score Jones. Leland Blair hit a double that drove in Short. Hughes and Housewright walked. Barnes hit a double that scored Blair and Hughes, and the Bulldogs’ lead grew to 9-0.
Housewright struck out two Warriors to start the fourth inning, and Balian Gilbert was tagged out. Jones and Gabe Chandler walked for the Bulldogs, and Blair singled to drive in Jones. The Bulldogs then got three straight singles from Hughes, Housewright and Earle. Chandler and Hughes scored to make the score 12-1.
In the top of the fifth, Housewright struck out three of the four Warrior batters he faced to end the game.