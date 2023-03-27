ROGERSVILLE — Freshman Jake Elliott hit a three-run homer and Jacob Brooks drove in three runs as Cherokee warmed up for its Twin Lakes Conference series against unbeaten Greeneville with a pair of nonconference wins Thursday and Friday.
Cherokee (7-1, 2-0) beat Morristown East 8-1 Friday night for its sixth straight win. Elliott hit a two-out drive to center field in the third inning for the first home run of his high school career.
How they scored
Parker Travis spotted the Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the first inning when he singled to score Brady LeRoy, whose one-out double was the first of eight Cherokee hits on the night.
Keaton Lawson doubled to lead off the second inning, and Will Price was hit by a pitch before Jacob Brooks singled to center field to score them both and stake starting pitcher Aidan Webb to a 3-0 lead. A LeRoy single and passed ball put Brooks at third in time for Cole Putnal to make it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field.
That set the stage for Jake Elliott’s third-inning fireworks. Back-to-back walks to Gage Adkins and Keaton Lawson left the Chiefs in scoring position again. Pinch runner Bryce Elliott scored on another Brooks single to center to make it 5-0. Jake Elliott then cleared the bases with the first home run of his high school career for the 8-0 lead.
Brooks and LeRoy each had two hits for the Chiefs. Keaton Lawson and LeRoy each doubled.
Pitching and defense
Starter Aidan Webb picked up the win for Cherokee. He allowed one hit in three scoreless innings on the mound. He struck out four before giving way to relievers Tyler Lawson and Keaton Lawson.
Tyler Lawson threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and struck out one. Keaton Lawson came on in the fourth and threw 2 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball to close out the game.
The Hurricanes tried to get something rolling in the top of the fifth with a pair of back-to-back singles to center field, but LeRoy came up throwing and cut down Lane Grizzell at third. A two-out double by Isaac Greene plated one run before Jonah Carden grounded out to shortstop Clay Waggoner to end the inning.
Greene took the loss for the Hurricanes. He gave up all eight Cherokee runs — seven earned — in 2 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out three.
Each team committed three errors in the game.
Power plays
At South Greene, Cole Putnal and Parker Travis each homered to help the Chiefs roll to a 16-1 win over the Rebels in five innings on Thursday evening.
Brady LeRoy got the win for the Chiefs. He gave up one run on one hit in three innings and struck out four. Travis, on in relief, threw two innings of no-hit baseball and struck out four. The Chiefs did not surrender a walk in the game and were flawless in the field.
Gage Adkins went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs to lead the Chiefs’ hit parade. Travis was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three walks. He scored three times. Putnal was 2 for 3 with the solo homer.
Cherokee had 12 hits in the game, drew 11 walks and took advantage of three South Greene errors.
The Chiefs went 4-0 over spring break to gear up for this week’s two-game conference showdown with Greeneville. The Chiefs were set to host Monday’s game at 5:30 p.m. and travel to Greeneville on Tuesday before hosting Cosby on Thursday.