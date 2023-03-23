ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Chiefs opened Twin Lakes Conference play with a pair of wins over Cocke County this week.
The way it played out proved just what head coach Drew Patterson has been saying all along: “It’s such a competitive conference. I truly believe most teams can beat anybody on any given night.”
Cherokee nearly learned that the hard way on Tuesday. On Monday, however, the Chiefs caught fire midway through the game and didn’t leave much room for doubt.
“We put a lot of balls in play. We put a lot of pressure on the other team to make plays. Our pitchers threw strikes, and we made the plays behind them,” Patterson said. “I’ll take that and 1-0 start in the conference any day.”
Senior Aidan Webb, who hit .500 during opening week, stayed hot. He went 3-for-3 and hit his first home run of the season — a two-run blast over the left field fence — during a four-run inning for the Chiefs.
“I was sitting on a first-pitch fast ball,” Webb said. “It was a little in, but I got my hands to it and there it was.”
Webb, a unanimous all-conference player as a junior, had an RBI double in the first inning to stake the Chiefs to an early 2-1 lead. Cocke County battled back to tie it up with three singles in the top of the third before Cherokee opened things up with three runs in the fourth.
“Aidan’s just staying hot. That’s a captain. That’s a leader. That’s a guy we’re going to ride all year. He’s definitely been delivering at this point,” Patterson said. “He’s playing really good baseball right now. He’s definitely somebody we’re leaning on. He’s done a really job so far.”
In the fourth, Webb singled to start the inning before Gage Adkins was hit by a pitch. Keaton Lawson bunted and reached on an error that allowed Webb to score and left Adkins at third. Senior Will Price then doubled to left field to clear the bases and put Cherokee ahead 5-2.
Cocke County took advantage of a costly Cherokee error to add one run in the top of the fifth, before the Chiefs heated up again in the home half of the inning.
Brady LeRoy led off the inning with a single and scored on Webb’s homer to make it 7-3. An Adkins single followed by a Cocke County error, a balk and a wild pitch plated two more Cherokee runs to make it 9-3 after five. The Chiefs added their final two runs in the sixth, and Tyler Lawson got a pair of groundouts and a strikeout for a 1-2-3 inning to end the game.
“That makes it a lot easier when the offense is working like that, and the defense is playing behind you,” said Lawson, who has transitioned into the Chiefs’ closer since tearing his ACL at the beginning of the school year.
Starter Parker Travis scattered five hits over 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He struck out three. Lawson gave up two hits in 2 2/3 innings of work and struck out two.
On the flipside, Cherokee batters struck out 10 times in the game.
“We’ve got to be way more disciplined at the plate. We can’t punch out early like that,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to keep playing hard and fix the small things.”
The Chiefs (5-1, 2-0) completed the sweep of its first conference home-and-away series of the season with a 13-9 win over Cocke County on Tuesday in Newport.
Cherokee jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one. The Chiefs exploded for seven runs in the third inning with RBIs from Price, LeRoy, Travis, Man-
ning Brooks, Jake Elliott and Cole Putnal.
Putnal and Webb had two hits each for the Chiefs. Putnal went 2-for-2, doubled and drove in two runs. Webb was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice. Elliott, Keaton Lawson, Price and Tyler Lawson each had a hit for Cherokee.
Cocke County plated four runs in the fifth and rallied for four more in the home half of the seventh before the Chiefs closed the door. The Chiefs, whose defense had been solid through five games, committed seven fielding errors leading to six unearned runs.
Gage Adkins picked up the win for the Chiefs. He allowed one run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. Jacob Brooks, Manning Brooks and Keaton Lawson all pitched in relief.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better. It’s hard sometimes to play on spring break. Kids get out of their routines. It’s a situation where we’ve got to just keep grinding,” Patterson said after Monday’s game.
The Chiefs have a pair of nonconference games on the slate for Thursday and Friday, before hosting perennial frontrunner Greeneville on Monday at The Reservation.