ROGERSVILLE — Defending state champion Greeneville took no prisoners in the District 2-3A boys’ basketball tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Greene Devils cruised past Cherokee 71-21 to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.
Greeneville will face Cocke County on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School. Cocke County beat Grainger 70-67 in the other boys’ semifinal.
The Greene Devils jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Bryce Elliott hit a 3-pointer for the Chiefs. Unfortunately, those would be Cherokee’s only points of the first quarter, which ended with Greeneville in total control 29-3.
The Chiefs had their best scoring quarter in the second, tallying 10 points. Landon Jeffers and Joey Henley had four points each in the period. The score at the half was 48-13.
The Chiefs only scored four points in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Greene Devils had four players in double figures, with Trey Thompson and Jayguan Price leading with 13 each.
Elliott led Cherokee with six points. Henley and Jeffers finished with four each. Lofton Hayes added three, and Elisha Jones and Colten McLain had two each.
The Chiefs will face Grainger in the tournament’s consolation game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s championship and consolation games (played after the Midweek print deadline) will determine seeding for the regional quarterfinals. The Chiefs are guaranteed a road game in the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.