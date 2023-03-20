KODAK — Cherokee used solid defense and timely hitting to cruise to an 11-1 win over Maryville Christian Friday night at Smokies Stadium.
Players, coaches, umpires and fans weathered cold winds at the Tennessee Smokies’ minor league park on a blustery day for baseball. Heavy rain throughout the area most of the day pushed the start time to 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee starter Aidan Webb allowed just one run and no hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out five. Tyler Lawson came on in relief and threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits — both after the game was well in hand — and struck out three.
“We played hard. We took advantage of what they gave us. We put balls in play. We hit it all night,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “Aidan threw a solid 3 1/3, and Tyler comes in and closes the door. Overall, just a really good effort by our team.”
Senior Jackson DeBusk took the loss for Maryville Christian, giving up five runs on two hits before the Eagles went to the bullpen in the first inning. Cherokee led 5-0 after one.
The Chiefs took advantage of five Eagles’ errors, drew 12 walks and struck out only three times in the game, while playing error-free baseball behind their pitchers.
Tyler Lawson, Keaton Lawson, Mason Emery, Parker Travis and Webb all had one hit for the Chiefs. Webb helped his cause by driving in two runs. Cole Putnal also recorded two RBIs for the Chiefs (3-1), with a walk and a sac fly. Emery also drove in a run.
Cherokee, which has outscored opponents 38-12 in its first four games, also kept the base paths hot. Freshman Jake Elliott had three stolen bases and scored three times. Travis added two stolen bases, and Landon Jeffers and Webb had one apiece.
Webb, a senior, said he struggled with control early. But his defense stepped up and kept the base paths clear to keep the Eagles at bay until he found his rhythm. Webb got some solid defensive plays behind him, including a good night from junior Keaton Lawson at third base.
“I was really struggling early, but I kind of honed it in and threw pretty well the rest of the way,” Webb said. “I was throwing [my four-seam fastball] better than anything. My curveball was a little bit off tonight, but I finally started throwing it decent.”
Smokies Stadium is home to the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A affiliate.
“They called me about this last June and invited us based off of last year’s record, so last year’s team sort of set the precedence for us to be able to be here today,” Patterson said. “This year’s team did a great job of coming up here and taking care of business. They played hard and come out here and beat a good team.”
It was the Chiefs’ fourth game of the week.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out and play here. It was fun. It’s a great field to play on. I felt like we played good overall. We hit it well, threw it well and made plays behind the pitchers,” said Webb, who’s hitting .500 with seven RBIs so far this year.
“[Going into conference play], I think we’re there pitching wise,” Webb added, “but our defense has really got to play well, and we’ve got to hit the baseball.”
The Chiefs opened the season with a 7-5 win over Elizabethton in Rogersville, then dropped a 6-3 decision to the Cyclones at Joe O’Brien Field before hammering Austin-East 17-0.
“It was a good week for us, to go 3-1 opening week. We played a really good Elizabethton team and split with them, got a good win on Thursday and then came out here and played a private school and got a big win,” Patterson said.
“Monday starts the real season. We’ve made huge strides defensively and, on the mound,” he said. “So far, we’re taking advantage of what teams are giving us, we’re throwing strikes and we’re playing good defense right now. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Cherokee was set to open Twin Lakes Conference play with a two-game set against Cocke County on March 20-21 before traveling to South Greene on Thursday, March 23, and hosting Morristown East on Friday, March 24.