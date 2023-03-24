CHURCH HILL — Volunteer put together a string of timely hits and took advantage of a Sullivan East error to rally for a 7-6 victory on Tuesday at Joey Seaver Field and force a split in the Upper Lakes Conference series.
East took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. Titus Stovall was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a line drive to center field by Colby Lawson. With one out, Jay Adams then singled to advance the runners, setting the table for Peyton Steele. Steele delivered a line-drive single to right to score both Stovall and Lawson to pull the Falcons within two.
Isaiah Bowery beat out a bunt to score Adams, and Connor Haynes hit a sac fly to left to plate Steele and even the score at 6-6. Austin Williams put the ball in play and reached on an error that allowed Bowery, who held up at first on the sac fly, to cross the plate with the winning run.
“We challenged our guys after yesterday’s game to come out and compete, to believe in themselves, believe in the guy beside them and believe in the guy behind them, and they did that,” said Volunteer coach Josh Peterson. “… We kept fighting and clawing, and down the stretch, we made some stuff happen.”
Haynes, the Falcons’ junior lefty, went the distance to pick up the win. He scattered six hits over seven innings. He allowed three earned runs, walked four and struck out four.
“We started rallying and that just booted up my confidence even more. I went up to the plate thinking straight up the middle and hopefully putting my team in the lead and just doing what I could to help my team win. I took the same mentality over to pitching,” Haynes said.
Pitching with a one-run lead in the seventh, Haynes struck out Ethan Waters, got Conner McCormick to fly out and fielded a ground ball back at him to end the game.
“I came out a little slow in the West Ridge game, but I think I’m starting to pick it up,” Haynes said. “I worked a lot this summer to take care of my body and my arm to be able to help my team. … The off-speed was a little slow for me early. That last inning, everything felt good.”
Steele, Bowery, Adams, Williams, Lawson, Stovall and Riley Littleton each had a hit for the Falcons.
“We’ve been in games like this over and over again, and we just felt like we couldn’t catch a break,” Peterson said. “To see them finally get that break and get over that hump a little bit, that’s huge. It should give them some confidence going forward.”
Starter Corbin Dickenson allowed just three hits and two runs in four innings of work for Sullivan East. McCormick took the loss for the Patriots. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Jake Witcher went 3-for-4 to lead East.
In Monday’s home-and-away series’ opener in Bluff City, the Patriots jumped on top early and cruised to a 7-0 win. Dickenson went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs to lead the Patriots.
Witcher, McCormick, Jonathon Beach and DJ Carrier each had a hit for East.
Tyson Mitchell struck out 13 batters to earn the win. He gave up just six hits and walked one in seven innings of work.
Lawson took the loss for the Falcons. He gave up seven runs on six hits and struck out three.
Zach Justice was 2-for-3 for Volunteer. Littleton, Adams, Steele and Bowery had one hit each for the Falcons.
Volunteer, which is on spring break, will get a few days off before back-to-back road games at Union County on Wednesday and Grainger on Thursday. They’ll return to Upper Lakes Conference action on Monday, April 3, at Tennessee High.