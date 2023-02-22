ELIZABETHTON — Jenna Hare and the Sullivan East Lady Patriots held off a valiant effort by Volunteer’s Lady Falcons for a 69-61 win in Friday’s play-in game at the District 1-3A girls’ basketball tournament at Elizabethton’s John Treadway Gymnasium.
It was a heartbreaking season-ending loss for the Lady Falcons, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the game before rallying to take the lead with just over four minutes to play. The victory earned Sullivan East a spot in the district semifinals and a berth in the regional quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24.
Hare led all scorers with 33 points in the game and surpassed the 2,500-point mark for her career.
“I was freaking out before the game, I’m not going to lie,” the East senior said. “I said to myself, if this is my last one, I want it to be a good one.”
The Lady Falcons got off to a slow start and trailed 31-17 at the half. But, with the season on the line, Volunteer’s seniors weren’t about to go down without a fight either.
“I knew this could be our last game. Both teams weren’t going to walk away getting a chance to play in region, so I just wanted to go out there and give it my all,” said Volunteer senior Emmerson Head.
Head scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Volunteer. Her heart and hustle were also key factors in the Volunteer comeback. In the second half, the Lady Falcons used their aggressive defense to create offense and chip away at the East lead.
With 4:53 to play in the game, the Lady Falcons took the lead at 52-50.
Two possessions later, Hare drove to the basket, was fouled, and converted the “and-one” to put East back in front. Volunteer’s Kendra Huff reciprocated with a driving basket of her own to make it 54-53 but picked up her fourth foul on the ensuing possession to send Hare back to the line, where she hit 2 of 2.
After Ava Jackson gave Volunteer a 56-55 lead, the Lady Falcons defense got the stop it needed. Head scored on a layup to make it a 58-55 game with under three minutes to play. Hare then went from scoring threat to passing threat, finding teammate Sophie Johnson under the basket for a layup and a foul. Johnson hit her free throw to even things up once again at the 2:40 mark.
Hare dished to Johnson twice more down the stretch and hit 5 of 8 free throws in the final minute of play to lead East to victory. “Sophie (Johnson) was really clutch at the end. I trusted her more than I trusted myself if I’m being honest,” Hare said after the game.
Johnson finished with 10 points for the Lady Patriots (12-20).
The loss marked the final game for six Volunteer seniors: Emily Wyatt, Addison Wright, Emily McPherson, Gracie Lawson, Huff and Head.
“I knew playing Jenna Hare in her potential last game wasn’t going to be easy. From the get-go, I just knew I had to go out there and give it everything I had and play all four quarters like it’d be my last. And that’s what I did,” the tearful Head said after the game.
In addition to Head’s 21 points, Huff finished with 15 points and Veda Barton added 12.
Sullivan East, which lost its semifinal game to top-seeded Elizabethton, will play in Monday’s consolation game against Tennessee High at 6 p.m. The Lady Cyclones will battle Unicoi County at 7:30 p.m. for the District 1-3A girls’ championship. The outcome of Monday’s games (unavailable at press time for the Midweek edition) determine the seeding for the regional tournament which begins Friday.