BULLS GAP — The Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors won a high-scoring game against the homestanding Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs Monday night.
In a game filled with walks, stolen bases and singles, the Lady Warriors pulled out a 25-10 victory.
Grace Maguire pitched for the Bulldogs.
RMS’ Lydia Augusta walked and stole second, third and home to open the night’s scoring. Maddison Mule hit a double and later scored when Lynsey Blacketer grounded out at first.
Blacketer pitched for the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Bulldogs answered back. Five Lady Bulldogs walked in the inning. Kylie Rines hit a single to drive in Gracie Herron. Ally Chandler hit a single to score Francesca Barbanente and Addy Clayton. With the bases loaded, Maguire scored when Maggie Jones drew a walk. With the bases loaded again, Ryleigh Greene scored when Madie Taylor was hit by a pitch to give the Lady Bulldogs a 5-2 lead after an inning of play.
The Lady Warriors had a big second inning. Four Lady Warriors walked in the inning, and three were hit by pitches. Mule grounded into a fielder’s choice but drove in Ariel McPeek. Augusta stole home to make the score 5-4. Sadie Allen singled before Shelby Webb hit a double to drive her in. Webb stole home to put the Lady Warriors ahead 6-5. Sarah Ward stole home. Keely Elkins hit a single to drive in Bailey Russell. Elkins and Gabby Hause both stole home. Mule hit a single that scored Augusta and McPeek. When the dust finally settled, the Lady Warriors had tacked on 10 runs in the inning.
The Lady Bulldogs had four batters walk. Addy Clayton scored when Laniyah Griffin walked, but Bulls Gap left the bases loaded.
In the third inning, the Lady Warriors put together a series of singles. Blacketer hit a single that scored Webb. Russell grounded out but scored Ward. Elkins singled and was driven in by Hause’s single to cap a three-run inning for RMS.
The Lady Bulldogs got a single from Rines but did not score in the third and went into the fourth down 15-6.
Four walks and six singles in the fourth led to another big scoring inning for the Lady Warriors. Allen and Carly Greene hit singles to open the inning. Webb came in to run for Greene. Blacketer grounded out, but Allen scored. Webb stole home. Russell stole home. Hause singled to drive Elkins in. Mule grounded out but scored Hause. Allen singled to drive in McPeek and Augusta. Greene singled to drive in Allen. Elkins’ single drove in Ward to push the Lady Warriors’ lead to 25-6.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t manage a hit in the fourth inning, but they scored four runs — thanks to four walks and two hit batters. Jones, Griffin, Taylor and Barbanente each scored in the inning.
The game was called on the run rule after four innings with RMS winning 25-10.