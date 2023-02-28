SURGOINSVILLE — Bristol’s Andrew Campbell and Abingdon’s Emily Wells took top overall honors in the 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10-Mile Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler Road Race. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton, and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long-Distance Series.
Runners enjoyed a taco bar catered by Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport after the race. The 10-mile USATF-certified course passed through the town of Surgoinsville and over scenic rural roads across and along the Holston River.
Campbell, 28, won the top overall male championship with a time of 1:05:29. Wells, 35, won the top overall female championship with a time of 1:08:21.
Finishing second overall, the male Masters champion was 56-year-old Andy Brockmyre of Bristol, Virginia, in a time of 1:06:58. The female Masters champion was 52-year-old Molly Allen of Kingsport in a time of 1:20:05. Allen holds the course record of 1:03:03, set in 2010.
The male Grandmasters champion was 61-year-old Doug Strickland of Gray in a time of 1:18:23, and the female Grandmasters champion was 54-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:22:13. The male Senior Grandmasters champion was 64-year-old Tom Ecay of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:30, and the female Senior Grandmasters champion was 64-year-old Sheri Nemeth of Elizabethton in a time of 1:27:43.
Those runners were presented 2023 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship medals. Awards were also presented to all finishers of the race. Each participant also received a commemorative race shirt.
Runners ranging in age from 14-year-old Benji Culp of Kingsport to 78-year-old Tom Deaderick of Morristown completed the 10-mile race.
Gold sponsors of the event included the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Kingsport, and Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport. Other supporters included Road Runners Club of America, State of Franklin Track Club, Seaver’s Bakery of Kingsport, Bluegrass at Bellamy’s, Surgoinsville Middle School, the Surgoinsville Police Department, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and The Rogersville Review, plus the many community volunteers who helped make the race a success.
Other upcoming events in the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series include the 11-mile Laurel Run Ascent trail race on April 15, the seven-mile Wolf Run trail race on July 18, the 15-mile Bays Mountain trail race on Sept. 9, and the Surgoinsville Half Marathon (road race) on Oct. 14.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premier trail and road running events. It is a 100% volunteer organization and has welcomed participants from over 30 states and five foreign countries. Interested sponsors, volunteers and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA-certified race director Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or email him at markskelton@markskelton.com.
Race applications may be obtained at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.