SURGOINSVILLE — Bristol’s Andrew Campbell and Abingdon’s Emily Wells took top overall honors in the 2023 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10-Mile Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler Road Race. The event was part of the 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton, and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long-Distance Series.

Trending Recipe Videos