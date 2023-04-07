CHURCH HILL — Tennessee High used its high-powered offense to sweep a pair of Upper Lakes Conference baseball wins from Volunteer this week. The Vikings won Monday’s home game 10-0 and then beat the Falcons 9-3 on Tuesday at Joey Seaver Field.
In Tuesday’s game, the Falcons fell behind early and couldn’t come back against Tennessee High’s Payne Ladd. He limited the Falcons to two earned runs on seven hits in seven innings and struck out eight.
Colby Lawson and Gavin Hickernell went 2 for 3, and Connor Haynes was 2 for 2 to lead Volunteer. Peyton Steele and Titus Stovall each drove in a run.
Lawson started and took the loss for the Falcons, giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. Steele worked 5 1/3 innings in relief, giving up three earned runs.
Andrew Dingus went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Vikings, who are ranked third in this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll. Ashton Leonard was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Gage Graziano was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
In Monday’s game in Bristol, Rylan Henard allowed just one hit and struck out seven in the Vikings’ five-inning 10-0 win over the Falcons. He only walked one batter.
Evan Mutter homered for Tennessee High, which tagged Volunteer left-hander Connor Haynes for nine runs (seven earned) in three innings. Haynes struck out four. Cainan Mayers and Isaac Blevins each drove in two runs for Tennessee High.
Steele had Volunteer’s only hit and stole a base.
SOFTBALL
Tenn. High 3, Volunteer 1
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to come from behind and hand the Lady Falcons their first Upper Lakes Conference softball loss Wednesday night in Bristol.
Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher struck out 15 batters in six innings but surrendered all three runs in the fifth.
The Lady Falcons got on the board first when Zetta Smith singled to score Haley Russell. From there, it was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth. Tied at 1-1, Ashley Worley singled to plate what would turn out to be the winning run.
Rylee Fields went the distance in the circle for the Lady Vikings. She allowed just one run on six hits and struck out eight.
Smith, Russell, Bryleigh Salyer, Addyson Fisher, Jenna Thomas and Jayden Ford had Volunteer’s six hits, all singles.