CHURCH HILL — Volunteer’s starting lineup includes five seniors who’ve played together for as long as they can remember. On Friday night, all five played a part in a 69-60 senior night win over West Ridge to complete this season’s sweep of the Wolves.
All of the seniors and their families were honored during senior night festivities. Senior Bradin Minton was also recognized for surpassing the 1,000-point and 500-assist mark in his career.
Andrew Knittel scored 19 points and pulled down four rebounds to lead all scorers. Bradin Minton scored 17 points, pulled down eight rebounds, had three steals and one blocked shot. Joltin Harrison scored 10 points, dished out nine assists and had six steals. Cason Christian had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists. Blake Head had seven points, two rebounds and one assist.
Tucker McLain was the only underclassman to score, chipping in seven points.
The Falcons (18-10) started fast, jumping out to a 33-22 halftime lead. They extended the lead to 51-35 in the third and held off a fourth quarter run by the Wolves to preserve the nonconference win. Knittel hit 5 of 6 from the line, and Minton buried a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Wade Witcher led West Ridge with 17 points. Dawson Arnold and Avery Horne added 10 apiece.
The Falcons, who finished fourth in the Upper Lakes Conference, begin District 1-AAA tournament play on Friday at Elizabethton against the host Cyclones.