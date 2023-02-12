Mark Skelton of Skelton Law Racing is kicking off 2023 with an optimistic feeling, starting with the annual Surgoinsville 10-Miler at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The race has been selected as the 2023 RRAC (Road Runners of America) State 10-Mile Championship. It’s become such a big deal that even runners from other countries will be participating in the event. But it’s just one of multiple events Skelton Law Racing will host in the area in coming months.
Skelton, the owner of the agency and an RCAA-certified race director, is more than happy to discuss how he plans to bring racing back to Hawkins County and Northeast Tennessee.
“Before COVID, we normally had 8-10 events each year — one year even offering 12 events,” the Hawkins County native said. “When I first started the races, there were no races whatsoever in Hawkins County and no trail races in Northeast Tennessee.”
Like most of the world, however, Skelton had to hit the brakes on operations to ensure that everything was within proper guidelines for ensuring safety during the pandemic. But, with most protocols going back to normal and better healthcare available for those affected by the pandemic, Skelton is eager to get things back in gear.
Moving forward in 2023
“I decided to only have five races this year,” Skelton said. The annual events for the agency are the Surgoinsville 10-Miler, the Laurel Run Ascent, Wolf Run, and the Bays Mountain Trail Race. Those will return, along with a fifth event he’s added for 2023.
“I have added a new Surgoinsville half-marathon road race, scheduled for Oct. 14, which I think will be very nice,” Skelton said.
Skelton has big plans for the future and wants to add even more events next year.
His goals are to advocate for healthier lifestyles for the people in the area he calls home. He says he loves doing the work to put the races on for the citizens of the area.
“Although the races require an enormous amount of time and expense, as well as lost income being out of the office, I enjoy the community service of supporting health and fitness and of promoting running,” Skelton said
Since its inception in 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing — a 100% volunteer organization — has hosted a variety of events, such as The Phipps Bend 5K, New Year’s Wake Up Run, Phipps Bend River Run, and many other road and trail races for Hawkins County and East Tennessee residents. The agency even hosted the Hawkins County Middle School XC Championship.
The Surgoinsville 10-Miler is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. and starts at Surgoinsville Middle School. The other dates for 2023 races in Hawkins County are the Laurel Run Ascent on April 15 and the new Surgoinsville Half-Marathon on Oct. 14.
Interested sponsors, volunteers and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact Skelton at 423-272-4812 or by email at markskelton@markskelton.com. Race applications are available at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.