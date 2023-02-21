ELIZABETHTON — Volunteer’s Evan Glass is headed to the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships for the fourth straight year.
The senior wrestler won by decision (9-8) over Gibbs’ Ezra Finstad, the No. 1 seed, to win the TSSAA Class A sectional championship in the 113-pound weight class on Saturday at T.A. Dugger Junior High in Elizabethton. Finstad came into the sectional round ranked third in the state.
“I went into the finals match knowing this kid was a great wrestler and ranked in the state. I knew I had to give it all I had. I went out there and did just that and won in the last second of the match with a two-point reversal,” Evan Glass said.
“I stood up and all I could hear from the stands was my brother yelling, ‘You won Evan, you won!’ This was the first time in school history that anyone had won sectionals and made it to state,” he added.
By becoming a four-time state qualifier, Evan Glass checked off another of his goals for the year. Next up on his list: placing at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships, slated for Feb. 23-25 at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin.
“He’s made it one round further each year he’s been. Last year, he made it to blood rounds. Hopefully, if that pattern continues, he’ll place,” said Volunteer head coach Cameron Hill.
To reach the 113 sectional finals, Evan Glass pinned Union County’s Hayden Kitts in his first match of the day and then pinned Knox Hall’s Rylan May in his semifinal match.
“I went into my second match of the day not knowing much about who I was wrestling. I ended up pinning him in the first period and knew that got me a ticket to state, as well as to the finals for sectionals. I knew I had met the goal I had set for myself my freshman year,” said Evan Glass.
“I was beside myself and immediately went to hug my dad. My dad has pushed me to be the best wrestler I can be for four years, and this was a moment we had been waiting for,” the senior said.
It capped an emotional day for the Glass family, who earlier in the meet had watched freshman Austin Glass just miss qualifying for state in the 132-pound weight class. The younger Glass lost an 8-7 decision to Gibbs’ Owen DeLuca in a consolation semifinal match marred by controversy.
Austin Glass was leading late in the match when DeLuca made a move near the boundary. According to a meet official, the initial call was that it was not a takedown. However, a Gibbs coach rushed in to challenge the call, and three points were awarded to DeLuca with seconds remaining in the match. He went on to win, ending Austin Glass’ season and claiming a spot in the third-place match to qualify for the state tournament.
Austin Glass started his day with a win by fall over Carter’s Ethan Lay. He then lost by technical fall to Knox Hall’s Sam Hutchison to land in the consolation semifinals against DeLuca.
“Austin definitely should be proud of the season he’s had. He’s placed in several tournaments. He’s found success in a lot of different ways. He’s had a lot of tight matches with really good competition,” Hill said of his Region 1 Freshman of the Year. “Freshman year is hard. It’s hard to make the transition from eighth grade wrestling to wrestling 18-year-old men. No matter how good you are, that’s a tough transition to make.”
Parker Salyer, Volunteer’s only other sectional qualifier, lost his quarterfinal match to Gibbs’ Elijah Hubbs and his consolation match to Elizabethton’s Aiden Morley.
The season also ended this weekend for Volunteer’s Jahnae Ward and Angel Hall, who finished in the top six in Region 1-A competition. Only the top four advance to state.