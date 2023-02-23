ROGERSVILLE — The Grainger Grizzlies won a hard-fought 55-49 victory over the Cherokee Chiefs Tuesday night in the District 2-3A tournament consolation game. Both teams advance to Saturday’s Region 1-3A quarterfinals.
Grainger (16-14) will take the No. 3 seed from District 2 on the road to Unicoi County (24-18) to face the Blue Devils, No. 2 seed out of District 1. The Chiefs (11-20), No. 4 seed from District 2, will head just up the road to Church Hill to face county rival and District 1-3A champion Volunteer (21-10).
Tipoff for all of Saturday’s Region 1-AAA quarterfinal games is 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s consolation game, both teams started out hot. The Chiefs led 17-15 after the first quarter. Bryce Elliot had five points and Colten McLain and Elisha Jones four each in the quarter.
Both teams cooled off in the second quarter with each team scoring only eight points. The Chiefs led 25-23 at halftime.
At the 2:26 mark of the third quarter, the Grizzlies went ahead 32-31. The Chiefs never regained the lead and trailed 38-34 at the end of the period.
The Grizzlies went up by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs made a run. A McLain 3-pointer, a Jones bucket and a Jaxon Markham 3-pointer cut the lead to 47-46. The Chiefs struggled to score down the stretch, while the Grizzlies hit a layup and made enough free throws to capture the win.
Drew Branson led the Grizzlies with 19 points and four rebounds. Brady Smith tossed in 12 points and pulled down five rebounds for Grainger.
Jones led the Chiefs with 16 points. McLain added 13. Elliott chipped in seven and Landon Jeffers five for Cherokee.