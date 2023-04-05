Members of the Church Hill Middle School baseball team brave the weather to attend Middle School Night at Volunteer. On Middle School Night, players from the feeder schools are invited to attend the game, be recognized on the field and sit in the dugout with the team.
CHURCH HILL — “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes it rains.”
The well-known line from the baseball classic, “Bull Durham,” played out in real life Friday at Volunteer’s Joey Seaver Field as the Falcons did everything they could do to get in their nonconference varsity matchup with Happy Valley.
In the end, Mother Nature took game one of the series.
Members of the Church Hill Middle School baseball team were honored before the game as part of one of Volunteer’s Middle School Nights, during which players from the feeder schools are invited to attend, be recognized on the field and sit in the dugout during the game.
The Falcons and Warriors battled through an inning of steady rain before the game was called and rescheduled for Friday when the two teams meet for a doubleheader starting at noon in Elizabethton.
On Thursday, the Falcons (3-4) dropped a 5-3 nonconference decision at Grainger. Brayden Christian allowed just three hits and struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings of work to earn the win for the Grizzlies.
Colby Lawson took the loss for Volunteer. He gave up all five runs (only two earned) and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Connor Haynes went 1 for 3 and drove in a run for the Falcons. Isaiah Bowery was 1 for 2 and swiped three bases.