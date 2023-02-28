ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee basketball coach Trey Fields knows his Chiefs aren’t content with the way things turned out in Saturday’s Region 1-3A quarterfinal game at Volunteer. You might even say he’s counting on it.
“The future is good for Cherokee basketball,” Fields said following his team’s 82-36 loss to the senior-led Falcons. “It was a good year. It really was. I’m proud of these kids. … We won two games last year. To be in the region this year is a testament to our kids and how hard they’ve worked.”
The young Chiefs lose two seniors from a team that won 11 more games than it did a year ago and qualified for the regional tournament for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
“Will Price and Joey Henley, our two seniors, are two young men who came to work every day. They loved people. They made each other better and made our team better. I really, really, really hate to see them go,” Fields said. “The younger ones did a wonderful job all season competing and battling. I’m proud of them for that.”
Playing Volunteer’s senior-led team at tournament time showed Fields’ Chiefs exactly what it takes to reach the next level.
“They’ve got five seniors, five kids that have played together their whole lives. They’ve put in the work, and they deserve to be where they are,” Fields said. “I tell my kids, ‘If you don’t put in the work in your life, whether it’s your marriage or whatever it is, then you don’t deserve the reward.’ I feel like we’ve put in enough to get to this point. But I told them, ‘Now we’ve got to put in more.’”
The goal is to be competitive day in and day out, especially at tournament time.
“When you get to this level of tournament play, they’re going to let you play more. So, bigger, stronger, faster and older is going to be better than younger, weaker, smaller and slower,” Fields said. “We’ve got to get better — and stronger, bigger and faster.”