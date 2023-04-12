BLOUNTVILLE — Athletes from both Hawkins County high schools recorded a number of personal bests and top three finishes in the individual events at the County Line Battle last week at West Ridge High School.
Volunteer captured the girls’ title at West Ridge’s inaugural track and field meet. The Volunteer boys finished second to host West Ridge at the first home meet for the squad. Cherokee finished third in both the girls’ and boys’ team scoring.
All of the scores can be found on tnmilesplit.com. Here are the highlights for Cherokee and Volunteer.
BOYS
- Cherokee’s Lofton Hayes won the 100 with a time of 12.00 and finished second in the 200.
- Volunteer’s Grant Winegar won the 200 with a time of 23.92.
- Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz won the 800 with a time of 2:08.91. Teammates Charlie Wilson and Kevin McCurry were third and fourth, respectively. Borghetti-Metz also won the 1600 with a time of 4:46.36. Wilson was third.
- Cherokee won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:37.77. Volunteer was third.
- Volunteer won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:42.75.
- Volunteer’s Cason Christian won the high jump with a leap of 6-04.00. Teammate Lucas Gilliam was third.
- Cherokee’s Dillon Williams won the long jump with a leap of 19-00.0 and was second in the triple jump.
- Volunteer’s Jackson Clonce won the discus with a throw of 135-06.00 and the shot put with a toss of 42-10.00. Teammate Kasey Brown finished second in both events. Thomas Galloway finished third in shot put to help Volunteer sweep the top three spots in the event.
- Cherokee’s Trey Smith was second in the 110m hurdles and fourth in the 300m hurdles.
- Cherokee’s Kolden Singleton was second in the 300m hurdles and third in the triple jump.
- Volunteer’s Cayden Cox was second in the 400. Cherokee’s Dillon Williams was third.
- Volunteer was second and Cherokee third in the 4x100 relay.
- Cherokee’s Jhay Sulit and Rowe Fletcher finished second and third, respectively, in pole vault.
- Volunteer’s Jordyn Winegar-Collis was third in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
GIRLS
- Volunteer’s Taylor Castle won the 200 with a time of 26.23, won the 400 with a time 1:01.62 and finished second in the 100.
- Volunteer’s Jacie Begley won the 800 with a time of 2:30.85. Cherokee’s Julina Allen was second. Begley also won the 1600 with a time of 5:32.95. Teammate Allyssa Gent was third.
- Volunteer’s Sara Winegar won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.06. Teammate Aliah Laster was second. Winegar also won the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.06. Cherokee’s Olivia Spence was second and Volunteer’s Emma Houck third.
- Volunteer’s Cheyenne Smith won the long jump with a leap of 16-03.50. Sara Winegar was second and Alexus Nelms was third to help the Falcons sweep the top three spots in the event. Smith also won the triple jump with a jump of 31-01.50.
- Volunteer’s Aliah Laster won the pole vault at 10-00.00. Teammate Jahnae Ward was second.
- Cherokee’s Amelia Metz won the discus with a throw of 114-08.00. Volunteer’s Laster was second.
- Volunteer won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays and finished second in the 4x100.
- Cherokee was second in the 4x400 relay; Volunteer was third.
- Volunteer’s Emily McPherson finished second in high jump. Teammate Rhyann James was third.
- Volunteer’s Rhyann James finished second in shot put.
- Cherokee’s Lillyan Henley finished third in the 400.