MURFREESBORO — Knox Fulton came to Murfreesboro with a chip on its shoulder and dominated the boards to end Volunteer’s first-ever state tournament appearance 69-55 in Tuesday’s BlueCross Basketball Championships Class 3A quarterfinals at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
“This is something we haven’t ever done. I think coming in and having this whole atmosphere is a little different. It’s something Fulton is obviously used to. Once we settled down and played ball, I think we gave them a respectable game,” said Volunteer first-year coach Zac Crawford.
The loss closes the door on the careers of five Volunteer seniors, who have rewritten the record books and set a new standard for the boys’ basketball program in Church Hill. Two of them — Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel — close out their careers with more than 1,500 career points. Volunteer point guard Bradin Minton ends his having surpassed the 1,000-point and 500-assist mark for his career.
“People had little faith in us a few years ago. These guys have come in and changed the entire culture of the team, program, school and community,” Crawford said. “Now this is the expectation: to be winners. I can’t thank the seniors enough — all five of them. I’ve known these two (Minton and Knittel) and Cason (Christian) all their lives. I hate to lose them. I’m glad to have gone through this experience with them.”
Harrison and Blake Head transferred into the program two years ago.
Volunteer entered postseason play seeded fourth in the Upper Lakes Conference. The team came through the play-in game and earned the District 1-3A title. It went on to reach the regional championship for the second year in a row to earn a substate berth. As the Region 1-3A runner-up, Volunteer traveled to Knoxville for its sectional, where it blew out Knox Halls 95-71, to earn the program’s first appearance in the TSSAA state tournament.
THE STAT SHEET
The Fulton Falcons (30-5) used 17 offensive rebounds and a balanced scoring attack that included four players in double figures to power past Volunteer and into the state semifinals for the second year in a row. Fulton was slated to face Nashville’s Martin Luther King High School in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal at the Murphy Center. The results were unavailable at press time for the Weekend edition.
“That’s a great ball club,” Crawford said. “Possibly looking at a state championship right there.”
Taj Kimber scored 18 points to lead Fulton. Tyler Lee added 16 and had 10 rebounds for the double double. Denaj Kimber added 14 points, and Marcellus Jackson 10.
Fulton lost a 51-50 heartbreaker in the final seconds of last year’s state semifinal, and Lee said, “it really put a chip on our shoulder.”
In Tuesday’s quarterfinal, Fulton outrebounded Volunteer 40-21 and scored 17 second-chance points to Volunteer’s 3.
“They got 20 more rebounds than us, and I believe that No. 15 [Lewis Dexter] had all of those,” Crawford said. At times, it did seem that way. Lewis finished with nine offensive boards and 10 total rebounds. Every player who saw time for Fulton recorded at least one rebound.
“The boards were huge,” said Fulton coach Jody Wright. “I thought we did a nice job on the boards. That was something I felt like, coming in, we could exploit and use to our advantage.”
Fulton, which is making its 26th state tournament appearance, is looking for the school’s fourth state title. Fulton won it all in 2008, 2009 and 2016, and was the state runner-up in 2018 and 2019.
“Sometimes at this stage, it’s about managing emotions. We talked about it when the postseason started. Everybody’s on edge… Games mean more. They’re hard to win. The Jody Wright in me wants to nitpick all the bad things we did today. The coach in me realizes games this time of year are hard to win,” Wright said.
GUARD PLAY
Volunteer (24-12) got off to a slow start, shooting just 7 of 20 from the field (35%) and 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half. Fulton had seven points off turnovers and five second-chance points in the first half alone.
“We came out the second half and played with them the whole game,” Harrison said. “The first half was the difference.”
Volunteer’s trio of talented guards — seniors Minton, Knittel and Harrison — had little trouble handling Fulton’s vaunted press, and Tucker McLain reaped the benefits early on to lead Volunteer with eight points at the half. Volunteer turned the ball over only seven times in the game.
“No team should have ever pressed us with these three on the floor. They break it every single time,” Crawford said.
Down by five after a quarter and trailing 30-19 at the half, Volunteer battled back after the intermission — once pulling within five — to give Fulton all it wanted for 32 minutes.
“We knew those guys could score. Those three guards — 2, 5 and 10 — they’ve done it all year long. Especially here in the postseason. Two of them are lefties, and they’re smooth operators,” said Wright. “In the substate game, those three guys scored 69 between the three of them, so we knew we had our hands full. Obviously defending them, that was the challenge today.”
To their credit, Wright said, Volunteer certainly didn’t play like a team making its first state tournament appearance.
“I thought those guys played good; they did what they’ve done all year long. Nothing but compliments and good things to say about Volunteer,” Wright said.
Harrison led Volunteer with 16 points and eight rebounds. Minton added 15 points and dished out seven assists. Knittel scored nine points. Christian scored seven and had six rebounds.
Volunteer finished the game shooting 19 of 41 from the field (46.3%) but struggled from 3-point range hitting just 4 of 16 attempts. The team shot an uncharacteristic 61.9% from the free throw line.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
During his postgame interview, Crawford took time out to thank the community for its ongoing support.
“I can’t thank the community enough for the support they’ve shown us the last two weeks and everything they’ve done for us,” said Crawford.
A sendoff celebration, including a sponsored breakfast, was held Monday in Church Hill. School officials celebrated Volunteer’s sectional win over Halls by giving the players and coaches the opportunity to cut down the nets — part of the traditional celebration denied them following their road win.
The pep band played. The cheerleaders performed. The Church Hill Police Department escorted the team bus out of town on its way to Murfreesboro. A crowd lined the streets along Main Street in Rogersville, the county seat, to cheer them on along the way.
Pep buses, provided by the school system, transported members of the student section to the game. Family members, friends, school staff and other supporters made the nearly 300-mile trek to Murfreesboro on their own to witness school history.
“It just feels great to finally get this program somewhere it’s never been before, to make it to state,” said Minton. “… We’ve basically prepared our whole lives for it. We’ve played since we were super young. We’ve all played together. We finally accomplished something the school’s never done.”
Knittel and Harrison agreed.
“It’s the reason I transferred here,” said Harrison, who came to Volunteer from Sullivan Central. “Last year, it was our goal obviously. We fell one game short. This year, we knew we could get back to that game, blew Knox Halls out and then drew a tough first-round opponent.”
Fulton, the District 5 and Region 3 champs, spent much of the season as the top-ranked Class 3A school in the state.
A small welcome party gathered at Volunteer to meet the team bus when it returned Wednesday afternoon.