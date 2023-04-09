CHURCH HILL — Church Hill edged Robinson for the boys’ team title, and Rogersville Middle and Rogersville City finished third and fourth in the girls’ team scoring at the JTH Industrial Volunteer Middle School Invite on Monday at Volunteer High School.
On the boys’ side, Church Hill (79), Robinson (75) and Sullivan Central Middle (69) topped the 14-team field of large/small schools. On the girls’ side, TA Dugger (93), Sullivan Central Middle (72.5) and Rogersville Middle (69.5) topped the 14-team field. Rogersville City finished a close fourth (66).
Among the highlights from Hawkins County athletes:
GIRLS
• Surgoinsville’s Chloe Fritts won the 100-meter run with a time of 13.72 and the 200 with a time of 29.28.
• RCS’ Kenady Deal won the 1600-meter run with a personal record of 6:08.93. Teammate Elin Bryan finished second with a PR.
• RMS’ Leah Mowell won the shot put with a throw of 34-5. She was second in discus with a throw of 77-8.
• RCS’ Elizabeth Coward won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.65. She was second in the 400.
• RCS’ team of Brooke Nelson, Rylee Sivert, Kenady Deal and Elizabeth Coward won the 4x400 relay with a season PR. RMS finished third.
• RMS’ Jessabella Allen was second in the 800 and third in the 1600.
• RCS’ Rylee Sivert had a PR and finished third in the 200.
• RMS’ 4x200 relay team finished third.
• RMS’ Kelsie Henley finished third in the 400. She also finished third in discus.
• Church Hill’s 4x100 relay team finished third.
• Church Hill’s Peyton Russell finished third in the 800.
• Church Hill’s Kylee Capson finished third in long jump.
BOYS
• Church Hill’s Bryson Christian won the 200 with a time of 26.07 and finished second in the 100.
• Church Hill’s Isaac Jennings won the 1600 with a time of 5:26.94. He finished second in the 800.
• RCS’ Isaac Bryan finished first with a PR of 18.61 in the 110m hurdles. Bryan finished third in long jump.
• RCS’ team of Brayden Brown, Isaac Bryan, Zander Harris and Kaleb Turner won the 4x400 relay. Church Hill Middle School finished second.
• Church Hill’s 4x200 relay team finished second.
• Church Hill’s Jacoby Hyatt finished second in shot put with a throw of 39-0. Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins was third at 37-3.
• RCS’ Brayden Brown finished third with a PR of 59.61 in the 400m breaking one minute for the first time ever.