A Hawkins County EMS first responder was injured Tuesday when a car crashed into the EMS station in Mount Carmel into a wall where the medic was sleeping.
The extent of the EMS employee's injuries wasn't known, but police said he was sleeping where where the car hit is lucky to be alive.
The medic was transported for medical treatment.
The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the EMS station located adjacent to the Mount Carmel Fire Department and Police Station on Hammond Avenue.
The driver of the car was being treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
The building belongs to the town of Mount Carmel, and as a result the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Review will update this report as more information becomes available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.