ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs followed up Tuesday’s conference win over Grainger with an 8-6 win over John Battle Thursday night before dropping a 12-2 decision to Jefferson County on Friday.
The Lady Chiefs scored five runs in the opening stanza and held off a late Lady Trojans’ rally to eke out the nonconference win.
Racheal Young had three hits in the leadoff spot. Hadley Ward added two RBIs. Nicole Bradley was 2 for 3 and drove in a run. Hannah Bates also collected two hits and drove in a run for the Lady Chiefs.
Kennedy Dishner picked up the win, scattering eight hits over seven innings.
On Friday, the Lady Chiefs dropped a 12-2 nonconference game to Jefferson County’s Lady Patriots.
Nicole Bradley was the Lady Chiefs’ starting pitcher. In the first inning, the Lady Chiefs only gave up two singles, but surrendered a run. In the bottom half, Kaylee Cinnamon singled for Cherokee, but she was the only Lady Chief to get on base and the Lady Patriots led 1-0.
The Lady Patriots exploded for six runs in the second inning. They hit four doubles and three singles in the inning, building a 7-0 lead. The Lady Chiefs threatened in the home half of the inning but could not push a run across. Jada Davis hit a triple, and both Campbell Owen and Leah Lamb were hit by pitches to leave the bases full of Lady Chiefs.
In the third inning, the Lady Patriots were limited to only two singles but added a run by stealing home. The Lady Chiefs got on the board when Cinnamon singled and scored when Chloe Bradley grounded out to cut the Lady Patriots’ lead to 7-1.
The Lady Patriots opened the fourth inning with a single, a double and another single and wound up adding three runs in the inning. Dishner came on to pitch for Cherokee. A single drove in two more runs to increase the lead to 10-1. Cherokee got one back in the bottom of the inning. Owen hit a single and then scored on a Racheal Young double. The score after four was 10-2.
Jefferson County added a run in the fifth and sixth innings, finishing with 12 runs on 15 hits. Cherokee finished with only four hits — one each by Cinnamon, Nicole Bradley, Davis and Owen.