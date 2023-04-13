CHURCH HILL — Falcons’ track and field celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a pair of team victories and two school records during the Volunteer Invitational presented by Hutchinson Sealing Systems.
The Falcons boys’ and girls’ teams won handily in their only home meet of the season. Cherokee finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings and finished with 26 personal best performances.
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley, who’s been closing in on it for some time, knocked down Jacklyn Talbert’s 2004 school record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:20.07. Kasey Brown set a new mark in shot put with a heave of 51-3 to eclipse the record set by Ethan Scism (51-2.50) in 2014.
Other local highlights include:
GIRLS
- Cherokee’s Amelia Metz won the shot put (29-1) and discus (112-4). Volunteer’s Rhyann James was second in shot. Volunteer’s Aliah Laster was second in discus with teammate Kadey Brown third.
- Volunteer’s Emily McPherson won the high jump with a leap of 4-8. Teammate Rhyann James finished third.
- Volunteer swept the top three spots in long jump with Cheyenne Smith in first (15-8.50), Anna Houck second and Sara Winegar third.
- Volunteer’s Begley also won the 800 with a time of 2:25.42. Cherokee’s Julina Allen finished third.
- Volunteer’s Sara Winegar won the 100 hurdles with teammate Aliah Laster third. Winegar also won the 300 hurdles with teammates Emma Houck and Anna Houck third and fourth. Cherokee’s Olivia Spence continued to improve on her time in her first year in the 300 hurdles and finished second. Spence currently ranks second all-time at Cherokee.
- Taylor Castle continued her domination of the 100 with a time of 13.24. Cherokee’s Olivia Spence finished second. Castle also won the 200 with a time of 26.72. Volunteer’s Alli Hostetler finished second.
- Volunteer’s Allyssa Gent won the 3200 with a time of 14:49.38.
- Cherokee won the 4x400 relay; Volunteer won all of the other relays.
- Cherokee’s Aniyah Bandy finished second in the 400.
- Volunteer’s Cheyenne Smith finished second and Emma Houck third in triple jump.
- Volunteer’s Jahnae Ward finished third in pole vault.
BOYS
- Volunteer’s Cason Christian won the high jump (5-10). Teammate Lucas Gilliam was third.
- Cherokee’s Auston Leach won the long jump with a leap of 18-5.
- Cherokee’s Dillon Williams won the triple jump (38-0) with teammate Kolden Singleton in second and Volunteer’s Alex Polk third.
- Volunteer’s Jordyn Winegar-Collis edged Cherokee’s Trey Smith in the 110 hurdles.
- Volunteer’s Grant Winegar won the 200 with teammate Alex Polk in second. Cherokee’s Mason Fairchild finished third.
- Volunteer’s Cayden Cox won the 400. Cherokee’s Dillon Williams was second.
- Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz won the 1600, followed closely by teammates Charlie Wilson and Kevin McCurry in second and third.
- Volunteer’s Charlie Wilson won the 3200 with teammate Carter Manis in second.
- Cherokee won the 4x200 relay.
- Volunteer won the 4x400 in 3:41.34. Cherokee finished third.
- Cherokee’s Lofton Hayes and Auston Leach, both freshmen, finished second and third, respectively, in the 100.
- Volunteer’s Jackson Clonce finished second in shot put and discus. Teammate Thomas Galloway was third in discus.
- Cherokee’s Colby Barton and Jhay Sulit finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.