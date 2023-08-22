Church Hill’s Bryson Christian breaks a tackle to pick up additional yardage.
Church Hill's Bryson Christian sees the field and makes the cut.
Haiden Garst rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.
Colton Huff controls the football under pressure from South Greene.
Church Hill's Kreid Cornett (1) races down the field.
The Church Hill line came up big during the game.
The 2023 Church Hill Panthers take the field at Mike Johnson Memorial Stadium for their season opener.
The Church Hill cheerleaders and fans stand for the national anthem.
The captains meet at midfield for the coin toss.
South Greene and Church Hill kicked off the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 17.
A South Greene player grabs at Bryson Christian's facemask in an effort to slow down the back.
Connor Begley and Bryson Christian team up for the stop.
Church Hill's Bryson Christian (21) finds a hole up the middle.
Bryson Christian rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on offense and led the Panthers in tackles on defense.
Bryson Christian finds running room.
Church Hill's Haiden Garst falls forward for extra yardage.
The South Greene Rebels take the field at Church Hill's Mike Johnson Memorial Stadium.
Church Hill head coach Jeremy Jones looks on as his team prepares to go to battle.
The game officials stand at attention for the national anthem.
The Panthers get ready for the national anthem.
South Greene brings down Bryson Christian (21).
Colton Huff gets by the South Greene defender.
Coach Jeremy Jones talks to his team.
The Church Hill cheer team performs on the field.
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Panthers kicked off the 2023 season with a hard-fought 28-6 Region 1-AA win over South Greene on Thursday at Jay Salley Field inside Mike Johnson Memorial Stadium.
