ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Warriors celebrated Eighth Grade Night with an 18-3 win over the visiting Hancock Indians Tuesday night.
Six eighth graders and their families were honored before the game.
Eli Boyd was the Warriors starting pitcher. The Indians had some success in the first inning. Aided by three walks and a batter hit by a pitch, the Indians scored a run. But the Warriors stopped the Indians to escape the top half of the inning with the bases loaded.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had a big inning at the plate in the home half. Carson Waters hit a double and later stole home. Teegan LeRoy doubled to drive in Jayden Weston and Cade Putnal. Ledger Helton singled to score Tucker Turnmire and LeRoy. Landon Davis singled to drive in Helton. Boyd singled to score Davis, and the Warriors led 7-1.
The Indians only had five batters in the second inning, with only one hit. Helton came in to pitch for the Warriors and fanned a batter for the Indians’ third out. In the bottom of the second, Putnal doubled for the Warriors. A LeRoy single scored Putnal and Turnmire. A Davis single drove in LeRoy to increase the Warriors’ lead to 10-1.
The Indians got on base with two walks to open the third inning. A double drove in two runs before RCS went to the bullpen. Waters went to the mound for the Warriors and recorded the final two outs.
Five Warriors — Boyd, Waters, Weston, Putnal and Turnmire — all singled to get things rolling in the third, leading to four more runs. Helton and Davis added doubles to score LeRoy and Helton, and Conner Lyons singled. An Indian throwing error allowed Lyons to score, and the game was called in the third inning with the Warriors up 18-3.
LeRoy went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs to lead RCS. Davis went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in a run. Lyons and Boyd also had two hits each for RCS.
The three RCS pitchers allowed just three hits in the game.