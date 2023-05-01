MOORESBURG — Eighty-two teams competed in the Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s 31st Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday, April 29, at the Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg.
Top awards went to Jason Keaton and John Napier in first place with 17.0 pounds; Coy Jordan and Donnie Holder in second place with 16.4 pounds; Gary Pilketon and Clifford Bunch in third place with 16.1 pounds; Buddy Price and Jamie Goodin in fourth place with 15.1 pounds; and Coy Jordan and Donnie Holder with the lunker at 4.2 pounds.
“We would like to say a very special thank you to those sponsors who helped make this year’s event possible: Luttrell Staffing, Utility Staffing, Rural Health Services Consortium, Inc., JJM Transport, Rocky Top Grafix, Cardinal FG Company, Mundet Tennessee, Inc., Rogersville CDJR, Henard Lumber Company, Eldridge Body Shop and Auto Sales, Rogersville Electric Supply, First Community Bank, Sherry Price- State Farm, Hamilton and Long Tax Service, and Hartness Insurance Agency,” Corey Young, the 2023 bass tournament chairman, said in a press release.
“Hawkins County Rescue Squad would like to thank all the different anglers, sponsors, and our members who helped make this year’s tournament a success. The funds raised from the event are used for the betterment of our agency, and to improve the services we provide for the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County.”