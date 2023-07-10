07 Chase Dixon and 7 Blayne Harrison each picked up a Late Model win on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Chase Dixon (07) and Blayne Harrison (7) lead the field into Turn 2.
Chase Dixon paces the field.
Chase Dixon — Late Model Race 1 Winner
Blayne Harrison — Late Model Race 2 Winner
Joey Owens — Street Stock Winner
Kevin Canter — Mod 4 Winner
Jade Keaton — Legends Winner
Mardy Roberts — Bandoleros Winner
Today’s Shots of the Week series highlights photos from Saturday’s racing action at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. The photos were taken and submitted by Randall Perry.
