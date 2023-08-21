The Cherokee student section is primed for the Chiefs’ home opener.
Volunteer band performs at halftime of Friday’s game.
Share your fan photos by emailing us at sports@therogersvillereview.com or carmen.musick@therogersvillereview.com.
Students wait for the start of Friday’s game.
The Volunteer color guard performs at Friday's game.
The Class of 2024 is fired up at the Cherokee pep rally.
Falcon band ready for first game of the season.
Members of the Volunteer drumline line up to perform before the game.
The band lines up to welcome the team before the game.
Members of the Volunteer perform at halftime.
Volunteer band performs at halftime
Volunteer band performs at halftime.
The Rogersville Review invited readers to share fan photos from last week’s middle and high school football games.
