TVA workers celebrated their employer’s 90th anniversary Thursday helping spruce up Crockett Spring Park in Rogersville, including painting walking bridges, and the spring house, which can be seen in the background.
Jeff Bobo
TVA employee Eddie Logan of Rogersville spent last Thursday sealing the floor of the Crockett Spring Park gazebo.
TVA employees paint one of the walking bridges at Crockett Spring Park Thursday.
RHA director Melissa Nelson worked with the TVA employees Thursday, painting the sign at the front entrance to the park.
Tennessee Valley Authority employees celebrated a special anniversary last Thursday sprucing up one of Rogersville’s most historic locations.
Crockett Spring Park’s walking bridges got a new coat of paint, as did the spring house, and the gazebo floor received a coat of sealer.
The event was part of #TVA90, a celebration of the TVA’s 90th anniversary. Some of the TVA employees who volunteered Thursday work at the Rogersville plant, and others work across the region.
But all are Hawkins County residents spending Thursday to serve their community including team leader Travis Christian.
Christian noted that as part of the 90th anniversary, the TVA is doing community service across the seven states it serves.
“This is the community we serve, and we’re just trying to come down and do the best we can to help the community,” Christian said.
Aside from applying paint and sealer, Christian said they also planned to do some tree trimming and pressure washing at the park Thursday.
“We’re just trying to clean everything up real good,” Christian added.
Crockett Springs Park, which is located about two blocks south of Main Street between Rogers and Rogan streets in downtown Rogersville, is among the most historic locations in Rogersville, as well as the state.
Owned by the Rogersville Heritage Association, the park features a cemetery where Davy Crockett’s grandparents are buried, as well Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers and his family.
The park is also located adjacent to Rogers Tavern which is among the oldest buildings in Rogersville. Christian noted that the park is beautiful, but it needed a little polish.
“We started reaching out to some of the community leaders, where they needed some help or support at, this is one that came up,” Christian said. “(The spring house) could definitely use a little paint. It’s got some wear on it.”
Christian added, “It’s just a one-day event. The TVA is doing this for the 90th anniversary. It’s why TVA was founded — for the people and to serve the community, and that’s what we’re trying to do today.”
RHA director Melissa Nelson, and RHA board member Danny Brooks chipped in Thursday, helping with some of the painting.
The new paint is in keeping with the RHA’s ongoing park beautification project. They recently installed lighting and hope to pave the walking trails soon.
“They’re celebrating 90 years and giving back to the community, and we’re blessed that we were one of the chosen,” Nelson said. “This park is becoming more and more utilized by the community. We’re so grateful to TVA, and happy birthday to them.”