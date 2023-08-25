The lead group of girls included Cherokee’s Lilli Barker, the lone Lady Chief in the match, and Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher, Josie Sewell and Zetta Smith.
Chiefs and Falcons met at Bays Mountain Golf Course on Monday for the first round of the annual Hawkins County Cup.
Tucker McLain shot a 35 to lead all golfers in the opening round of the Hawkins County Golf Cup.
The Chiefs were scheduled to host the second round of the annual competition on Thursday at McDonald Hills.
Cameron Cox shot a 38 on Monday against Cherokee.
Josie Sewell shot a 57 on the first day of competition against Cherokee.
Addyson Fisher shot a 51 to lead Volunteer’s girls against Cherokee.
The Falcons finished Monday’s round with a team score of 155.
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer boys’ golf team posted a third-place finish at the Big 9 conference tournament on Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
