Church Hill’s Teagan Morelock (1) draws a crowd of Lady Warriors. Morelock scored two goals to lead the Lady Panthers to a 5-2 victory on Monday.
Church Hill’s Khloe Sanders (2) controls the ball against Rogersville. Sanders had a goal and an assist in the first half of Monday’s game.
Church Hill’s Chloe Fritts looks for an open lane against RMS. Fritts had a goal and an assist in the game.
Church Hill’s Teagan Morelock (1) scored two goals to lead the Lady Panthers.
The Rogersville Middle School soccer teams huddles for a pregame prayer.
A trio of RMS players face off with a Church Hill player.
Rogersville hosted Church Hill Monday night in a county rivalry game.
ROGERSVILLE — The Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers soccer team traveled to county rival Rogersville Middle School Monday afternoon and came away with a 5-2 win after a hard-fought match.
