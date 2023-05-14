KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen will have a 31-man opening day roster for the Appalachian League’s upcoming season. The roster, which includes college talent from across the country, is made up of 16 pitchers and 15 position players.
“I am very eager about the roster that we have for the upcoming season,” said Kingsport Axmen manager Mike Guinn. “I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer for a league title.”
Infielders for the Axmen are Payton Allen (Houston), Michael Mancini (James Madison), Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College), Corbin Shaw (Walters State Community College), Logen Sutton (East Tennessee State), Cole Swift (Radford) and Mayes White III (Alabama-Birmingham).
Outfielders for Kingsport are Andrew Citron (Georgetown), Seth Fanni (Ole Miss), Kevin Fernandez (Lincoln Memorial), Carson Queck (Kansas State) and Ty Sallie (NJIT).
Pitchers are Caleb Anderson (Johnson County Community College), Nick Bruno (UNC-Asheville), Maddox Burkitt (Johnson County Community College), Hollis Fanning (Tennessee), Shay Hartis (Kansas State), Anthony Imhoff (Pima Community College), Brett Johnson (UNC-Asheville), Tyler Muscar (James Madison), Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State), Zachary Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College), Dominik Ramil (Regis), Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), William Shelton II (Lincoln Memorial), Caden Spivey (Notre Dame), Jake Timbes (Belmont) and Kaleb Townsend (Johnson).
Catchers are Ryan McCarthy (East Tennessee State), Ryan Miller (Tennessee) and Garrett Pancione (Radford).
“We are looking forward to the 2023 season,” said general manager Jarrod Bowen. “Mike Guinn and his coaching staff did a great job in putting a successful team together last year, and we feel very confident with our squad for this year.”
The Kingsport Axmen’s first home game will be June 7 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Visit axmenbaseball.com or call 423-224-2626 to learn more.
