Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon leads a session on bunting during the Falcons’ youth baseball camp on Friday.
Volunteer assistant coach Wes Bowery and young players huddle before heading in for a water break.
Volunteer shortstop Isaiah Bowery (left) works with infielders on the fundamentals of double plays.
A young player calls for and lines up to match the catch during the outfield session at Friday’s Volunteer High School youth baseball camp.
Young players take a break during Friday's camp.
A young player helps Isaiah Bowery, a rising senior, with putting away the equipment.
Players divide into teams to put what they’ve learned into action.
Volunteer shortstop Isaiah Bowery (in orange) works with infielders.
A camper takes a turn at bunting.
Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon leads a session on bunting during Friday's youth baseball camp.
Volunteer assistant coach Wes Bowery talks with young players during a session.
CHURCH HILL — More than 30 young ball players hit the ground running this week at Joey Seaver Field for the annual Volunteer High School baseball camp.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.