The RCS Lady Warriors huddle around head coach Serenity Ewing.
Chloe Pearson prepares to serve for RCS.
Shailynn Scalf puts the RCS offense into motion as hitters Rylee Sivert and Chloe Pearson look on.
RCS' Hannah Christian focuses on the serve.
RCS' Chloe Pearson bumps the ball to keep it in play.
Rylee Sivert (5) waits as Emma Stipes (33) passes the ball.
Anna Claire Catron hits the ball for the RCS Lady Warriors.
Chloe Pearson focuses on the set for RCS.
Shailynn Scalf sets the ball for the RCS Lady Warriors.
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School put on a dominating performance Tuesday evening, defeating Newport Grammar School in straight sets in a volleyball battle of Lady Warriors.
