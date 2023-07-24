Kathy Peterson and Ben Farne teamed up to win the open division.
Kay Parker and Roy Farne teamed up to win the senior division.
Ben Farne & Kathy Peterson — Open Division Champions
Roy Farne & Kay Parker — Senior Division Champs
Kay Parker serves during the semifinals of the senior division tournament on Saturday at Rogersville City Park.
Kathy Peterson prepares to serve.
Ben Farne lunges to get to a ball without going into ‘the kitchen’ during Saturday’s match play.
Kathy Peterson and Ben Farne work together to dispatch competitors in the open division.
Players volley during Saturday's open division tournament at Rogersville City Park.
Players volley to warm up between games.
Saturday’s tournament brought doubles teams of all ages and skill levels together for some friendly competition.
Ben Farne returns a volley in Saturday's semifinal match.
A player serves during Saturday's senior division tournament at Rogersville City Park.
Kay Parker prepares to serve.
A player serves during a senior division match.
Action on four courts included open division and senior division competition.
Kay Parker teamed up with Roy Farne to win the senior division championship.
ROGERSVILLE — One of the fastest growing sports in America has made its way to Rogersville.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.