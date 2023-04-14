CHURCH HILL — Volunteer came back once to force Unicoi County into extra innings Tuesday night at Joey Seaver Field. But the Blue Devils held off the Falcons’ second rally attempt to score a 3-2 Upper Lakes Conference win and sweep this week’s two-game series.
“We had a rough five-game stretch where we just beat ourselves. I challenged them last night, and they responded and just carried that over into tonight,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said after Tuesday’s loss.
“I can’t say anything bad about it. They battled their hind ends off and just came up a little bit short,” Peterson said.
Tuesday’s thriller
Volunteer was trailing 1-0 when Connor Haynes singled on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score pinch runner Gavin Hickernell and send Tuesday’s contest into extra innings.
Hickernell, running for Austin Williams who drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a single by Peyton Steele. Isaiah Bowery then loaded the bases when he reached on a bunt to third. A well-played flyout to left kept the bases full of Falcons with two outs and set the stage for Haynes.
Steele, who started for the Falcons, gave up just one run and scattered four hits over seven innings. Two of the hits, a single and a double in the fourth, plated Unicoi’s lone run in regulation. Steele gave way to Colby Lawson out of the bullpen with the score knotted at 1-1.
Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the eighth and ninth before Unicoi took advantage of a costly infield error and banged out three singles to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th.
Volunteer kept clawing away. Riley Littleton reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Haynes. Lawson sacrificed them to second and third with a textbook bunt back to the pitcher. Zach Justice hit into a fielder’s choice to score Littleton and cut the lead to 3-2. With Haynes on third, Unicoi got Titus Stovall to fly out to center field to end the game.
Kolby Jones worked 6 2/3 innings for Unicoi to earn the win. Alex Green picked up the save.
Lawson tossed three innings in relief for Volunteer and was tagged with the loss. He gave up two unearned runs and struck out one.
Volunteer racked up nine hits in the game. Haynes and Bowery had three apiece. Lawson, Williams and Steele had one each.
Valentin Batrez went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Unicoi.
“Peyton comes in and pitches seven and gives up one run, and Colby comes in and does his job. It was a great effort. We just came up a little short,” Peterson said.
Monday’s road game
Lucas Slagle tossed a one-hitter on Monday night to help Unicoi beat Volunteer 4-2 in Erwin. Slagle went the distance, allowing one hit to Volunteer’s Littleton while walking four and striking out nine. He surrendered two unearned runs.
Volunteer drew first blood when Lawson reached on an error to score Haynes in the first inning. Unicoi answered in the home half with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1-1 after one.
Unicoi took the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third when a pair of walks led to an RBI single for Slagle.
The Blue Devils used some timely hitting to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Volunteer answered when Jay Adams led off the fifth with a walk and scored on a bunt by Isaiah Bowery.
The Falcons left two on in the sixth and one on in the seventh.
Haynes took the loss for the Falcons. He allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings and struck out five.
Wednesday work
Grainger’s Brady Smith went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lead the Grizzlies to an 8-4 nonconference win on Wednesday at Volunteer’s Joey Seaver Field.
Brayden Christian went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three doubles. Landon Dalton was also 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Jaxon Maxey went 2 for 4 and drove in a run.
Landon McIntosh took the loss. He gave up five runs, all earned, on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Zach Justice went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run to lead Volunteer. Littleton was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Isaiah Bowery went 1 for 4.
Cadon Cameron earned the win for Grainger. He pitched five innings, giving up all four runs and striking out three.
Volunteer will travel to Cherokee on Friday for the first game of the Battle of Hawkins County baseball edition before returning to Upper Lakes Conference play against Elizabethton early next week.
“It’s not really how you start. It’s how you play throughout the middle and how you finish,” Peterson said. “Anybody can get hot down the wire.”