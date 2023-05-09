RUTLEDGE — The Cherokee softball team saw its season end on Thursday evening at Grainger, losing a hard-fought game to the Lady Grizzlies 4-2. The contest was a “play-in” game, with the winner advancing into the District 2-3A tournament bracket.
The Lady Chiefs got singles from Hannah Bates and Kennedy Dishner but couldn’t score in the first inning. The Lady Grizzlies had only one single but ended the inning with a 1-0 lead when Jaylee Hayes hit into a fielder’s choice to plate the game’s first run.
The Lady Chiefs only had one hit in the second, a single from Nicole Bradley. The Lady Grizzlies went three up and three down in the second.
Racheal Young got on base with a bunt and Bates added a single in the third, but the Lady Grizzlies’ defense held to strand both runners. The Lady Grizzlies managed only one single in the bottom of the third and the score remained 1-0.
In the fourth inning, Bradley got on base with a walk, but runner McKenzie Smith was tagged out. The Lady Grizzlies had two singles, a walk and a successful bunt, which was enough to add another run, and they led 2-0.
The Lady Chiefs got going in the fifth. Campbell Owen smacked a single. Young got on base with a bunt. Bates hit a single and a Lady Grizzly error scored Owen and Young, tying the game 2-2. The Lady Grizzlies came roaring back in the home half of the inning, hitting three singles and advancing runners with flyballs to add two more runs of their own and end the inning with a 4-2 lead.
The Lady Chiefs had 1-2-3 innings in both the sixth and seventh as their injury-plagued season came to an end.
Bates was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Dishner, Bradley and Owen each had one hit.
Alison Byrd picked up the win for Grainger. She allowed five hits walked one and struck out five in a complete game. Nicole Bradley took the loss for Cherokee.