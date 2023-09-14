RCS’ Shailynn Scalf puts the offense in motion.
RMS’ Paisley Williams serves against RCS.
Shailynn Scalf sets the ball for the RCS Lady Warriors.
Shelby Thomas gets to the ball as her teammates look on.
RCS’ Hannah Christian passes the ball.
Madison Mule hustles to the ball for RMS.
Emma Stipes keeps the ball in play for RCS.
Keely Elkins and Natalie Ferrell hustle to the ball for RMS.
Natalie Ferrell serves for RMS.
Rylee Sivert rears back to serve for RCS.
Dana Lucas and Paisley Williams work together to keep the ball in play for RMS.
Rylee Sivert hits the ball for RCS.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors visited the Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors for a volleyball match on Tuesday — and both teams can be proud of their efforts.
