CHURCH HILL — No matter what happens this week in Murfreesboro, the Volunteer Lady Falcons are part of history in the making.
The 2023 Lady Falcons are the first softball team in Volunteer school history to reach the TSSAA state tournament, following a 1-0 victory in Friday’s hard-fought, 11-inning sectional battle against Knox Halls. The team is also the first in school history — in any sport — to sweep the regular season, district tournament and region tournament championships in the same year.
Bryleigh Salyer sprinted home on Veda Barton’s infield single and slid under the tag for the game-winning run to secure the Lady Falcons’ spot in the TSSAA Class 3A state softball tournament in Murfreesboro.
“This is a bucket list right here,” said veteran coach Jackie Strickler. “We’ve been so close so many times. We knew there was something special about this group when we started working back in the weight room. They all showed up every day. They showed up and worked, and they believed in each other. It doesn’t hurt to have a lefty out there who threw her heart out tonight.”
Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher went to battle with Halls’ Atiana Stamper, and the pair put on a pitching clinic in the sectional showdown for the better part of 11 innings. Fisher went the distance to shut out the Lady Devils, scattering five hits and striking out 18 batters without a walk.
“It feels great. I’m just thankful to be with this group of girls. It just means a lot,” the sophomore southpaw said. “I was just hoping we could keep it together and stay calm.”
Stamper threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 15. Kyleigh Cooper and Emery Bales pitched in relief, adding two more strikeouts to the Halls’ tally for a total of 35 Ks in the game without a single walk.
With a trip to the state tournament on the line, the two teams battled through nine scoreless innings before the international tiebreaker rule kicked in. From there on, each team started the inning with a runner on second base.
That’s how Salyer — the Lady Falcons’ hard-working catcher — ended up in scoring position. She took her spot at second base to start the home half of the 11th inning. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by her battery-mate Addyson Fisher. When Barton put the ball in play to the Halls’ second baseman, Salyer knew exactly what Strickler wanted her to do.
“I was going no matter what. Nothing was stopping me. Nothing was getting in my way,” Salyer said. “It feels amazing.”
Strickler said, “I told Bryleigh, ‘We’re going no matter what and it worked. That’s all I can say. We’re going down the road.”
For Addyson Fisher, having Salyer plate the winning run was especially rewarding.
“It meant a lot because I know how hard she works, and how much it meant to her to be in that position,” Addyson Fisher said.
Key plays
With just one run on the board and 35 combined strikeouts in the game, there wasn’t a lot happening on the base paths. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Volunteer junior Abby Fisher picked up the first hit of the game on a line drive single to right field.
In the top of the sixth, Halls got its first single on a bunt. The runner advanced on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a passed ball with one out. Addyson Fisher fired back with a strikeout and then fielded a bunt and tagged the runner out at the plate.
The Lady Devils had another opportunity in the seventh with a leadoff single, but Salyer threw the runner out at second on the stolen base attempt and Addyson Fisher ended the inning with a strikeout.
Volunteer had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the eighth when Salyer singled to lead off the inning. She moved to second on a sac bunt by Barton, but the Lady Falcons couldn’t push the run across.
In innings 10 and 11, Halls managed to move its runner (which started on second) to third with the bunt. In the 11th, a fly ball to centerfield garnered a collective gasp from the Volunteer faithful, but sophomore Zetta Smith played it perfectly and threw a strike to the infield to keep the runner from advancing. Addyson Fisher covered the groundball on the next play and recorded the out.
“You can’t put it into words,” Strickler said. “I’m just so proud of them. They just kept battling and making the plays. They did a good job on bunt coverage. I’m just delighted with them.”
Players surrounded Strickler, who has coached the Lady Falcons for nearly a quarter century, for a group hug during the post-game celebration. It turned out to be a bit of ruse, as players took the opportunity to give him a good, old-fashioned dousing with a bucket of ice cold water to mark the occasion.
Moving forward
The Lady Falcons (21-6) face McNairy Central (24-11) in the opening round of the double-elimination TSSAA Class 3A softball tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (CDT) at Murfreesboro’s StarPlex. The Lady Bobcats, who defeated Montgomery Central 10-0 in the sectional round, are making their third appearance in the state softball tournament. They were the Class AA runner-up in 2017.
Volunteer’s first trip to the Spring Fling — Tennessee’s state championships — comes with a roster that includes just three seniors.
“It feels good. Me and Strickler talked about it my freshman year, that we’d make it at least once. We finally did it,” said senior shortstop Kendra Huff. “We have a lot of juniors and sophomores, and they’ve all matured really fast. They know what’s expected of them, and they do it. I don’t have any doubt about them. They don’t give up, and I’m just really proud of them.”
Senior Emily Wyatt, who has missed the entire season with an injury, was especially emotional following the win.
“It’s hard not getting to play your senior year,” Wyatt said, fighting back tears. “But I’m so proud of my team. … I’m really glad we get to go to state. I’ve never gotten to go with a team before.”
Fans can follow along with the Lady Falcons’ progress and all other Spring Fling schedules and results at https://tssaasports.com/springfling. Scoring updates will be provided via @tssaasoftball on Twitter.
The results of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games will not be available in time for the Midweek edition, but we’ll have daily updates online at www.therogersvillereview.com and full coverage of early Spring Fling action in the Weekend edition.