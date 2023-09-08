Junior Lillie Bullock finished 36th for the Lady Falcons in a time of 22:16.03. Allyssa Gent was 95th with a time of 24:41.01. Sabella Borghetti-Metz and Abigail Fisher finished 139th and 173rd, respectively, for the Lady Falcons.
Volunteer inbounds the ball during the second half of Tuesday’s nonconference game against Elizabethton.
CARMEN MUSICK
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley finished seventh in a field of 200 competitors on Saturday at the Victor Ashe Park Fall Classic in Knoxville. Begley posted a time of 19:59.44.
Contributed
The Volunteer defense lines up to defend a goal kick.
CARMEN MUSICK
Volunteer inbounds the ball.
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
CARMEN MUSICK
Volunteer's Jacie Begley heads down the final stretch.
Contributed
Volunteer's Lady Falcons finished 12th in the 21-team field.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Joshua Hathaway finished at No. 155 in a time of 20:50.16, and Daniel Rooker-Melton came in at No. 241 in a time of 28:41.67.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Junior Lillie Bullock finished 36th for the Lady Falcons in a time of 22:16.03. Allyssa Gent was 95th with a time of 24:41.01. Sabella Borghetti-Metz and Abigail Fisher finished 139th and 173rd, respectively, for the Lady Falcons.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Contributed
Kevin McCurry tackles the course in Knoxville.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Freshman Isaac Jennings was 119th in a time of 19:55.61. Joshua Hathaway finished at No. 155 in a time of 20:50.16, and Daniel Rooker-Melton came in at No. 241 in a time of 28:41.67.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Junior Roman Borghetti-Metz posted the Falcons’ highest finish in the boys’ race with a time of 17:35.49 to place 28th.
Contributed/Jacie Begley
Volunteer's girls team finished 12th in the 21-team field.