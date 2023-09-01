Anna Claire Catron hustles to the ball for RCS.
RCS’ Shailynn Scalf focuses on her serve.
RCS’ Chloe Pearson works above the net.
Emma Stipes serves for Rogersville City on Monday night.
Rylee Sivert leaps into the air to make a play at the net.
Hannah Christian works to keep the ball in play for the Lady Warriors.
Chloe Pearson steps up to return the ball for RCS.
Rogersville City's Chloe Pearson serves against Sulphur Springs.
Rylee Sivert looks to set the ball for RCS.
Shailynn Scalf works at the net for RCS.
ROGERSVILLE — It took three sets for the Rogersville City School Lady Warriors to put away a tough Sulphur Springs Lady Gamecocks team in volleyball action Tuesday night in Rogersville.
