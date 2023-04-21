ROGERSVILLE — To say the Cherokee soccer team has struggled since COVID would be an understatement. Players like senior Michael Dykes say they’ve been there to see the once-promising team battle through a winless season and struggle to recruit players and compete against the likes of Grainger and others in 2A District 2.
But that’s part of what makes winning all the sweeter.
The Chiefs picked up their third win of the 2023 season in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Mike Sivert Field by outgunning Union County 4-1 in an overtime shootout.
With his team up 3-0 in the penalty kick shootout, Cherokee goalkeeper Collin Fugate needed just one more block to secure the victory. He rose to the occasion and the team rushed the field to celebrate the emotional victory.
“I just try to keep calm,” the Chiefs’ freshman goalkeeper said. “It’s all about reaction time. The faster you are to see where the ball is, the faster you can block it.”
Knowing he was defending a lead helped take the pressure off.
Shooting first, Cherokee’s George Horlander put the Chiefs up 2-1. Fugate stepped in and stepped up to stop Union County’s first attempt. Cherokee’s Cooper Kupisch and Peyton Albright would also score to make it 4-1. The second Union County attempt sailed wide, setting up the third shot as a must in order to continue.
“I just hoped our strikers would make it in,” Fugate said after the game. “You know, we need more players. We only have 15 and you play 11, so we don’t have many subs and our players get tired. It was a tough game tonight.”
How they got there
Cherokee took a 1-0 lead when freshman Kupisch scored on an assist from junior George Horlander.
“We were running up and George gave me a through ball. The goalie was on the other side of the goal, so it was pretty much open,” Kupisch said.
The Chiefs held the lead throughout most of the second half, despite several shots on goal and constant pressure from the Patriots and their leading scorer Brayden Williams. Fugate and his backline withstood a lot of second-half pressure and numerous shots on goal until Williams finally found an opening around the 3:18 mark to tie it 1-1.
Both teams had their chances to score in regulation. But when the buzzer sounded, the district bout was all knotted up at 1-1 to send the teams into the overtime rules adopted for the 2023 season. The teams battled through two scoreless 10-minute Golden Goal overtime periods, forcing them into the penalty kick procedure to determine the outcome of the district game.
The Chiefs had lost to the Patriots just last week.
“I think it comes down to we’ve gotten a lot more selfless. I’ve especially tried to pass it more. Cooper got the goal, and he’s doing a good job up there. He’s there and he’s scoring, and that’s what we need,” said Horlander. “A win’s a win.”