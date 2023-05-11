Eight Chiefs were among the Twin Lakes Conference honorees. Freshman Jake Elliott was named Co-Newcomer of the Year. Cole Putnal was named Co-Hitter of the Year. First-team all-conference honors went to Brady LeRoy, Aidan Webb, Keaton Lawson and Parker Travis, while Will Price and Tyler Lawson earned honorable mention.
CARMEN MUSICK
JEFFERSON CITY — The Twin Lakes Conference, comprised of the league’s five District 2-3A teams, recognized its award winners and all-conference players during a ceremony held at the district tournament on Saturday, May 6, at Carson-Newman’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Two Chiefs were among the league’s top honorees. Freshman Jake Elliott was named Co-Newcomer of the Year. Junior Cole Putnal was named Co-Hitter of the Year.
First-team all-conference honorees from Cherokee are senior Brady LeRoy, senior Aidan Webb, junior Keaton Lawson and sophomore Parker Travis. Will Price and Tyler Lawson, both seniors, earned Twin Lakes honorable mention.
Greeneville’s Carson Quillen and Grainger’s Brady Smith were named Co-Players of the Year. Greeneville’s Colton Richards and Parker Shipley shared Co-Pitcher of the Year honors.
The Chiefs finished as the district runners-up to advance to the regional for just the second time in school history. Cherokee will face District 1 champion Tennessee High on Friday, May 12, at 5 p.m. at Tod Houston Field in Bristol in the first round of the Region 1-3A tournament. District 2 champion Greeneville will face Sullivan East at 7:30 p.m.