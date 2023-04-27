CHURCH HILL — To say Wednesday was a big night at Volunteer’s Joey Seaver Field might sound trite to some. Not for those who were there, though.
The evening started with a JV victory over Elizabethton. From there, it included a special ceremony honoring alumni in attendance and a marriage proposal — yes, a real live surprise proposal in front of a packed house — all capped off by a 3-0 varsity Falcons’ win over the Cyclones in their final Upper Lakes Conference game of the season.
Talk about big nights.
Let’s start with the obvious one first. Volunteer assistant coach Josh Kincannon, with the help of the Falcons’ baseball team, has been secretly counting down until the big game when he planned to propose to his girlfriend Heather Ashley.
A faithful follower of the Falcons throughout the season, Ashley was ushered onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch under the pretense that she’d won a player vote this week for the team’s fan of the year.
As Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey announced the team’s choice, the players and the unknowing crowd applauded and urged Ashley out to the pitcher’s mound where she’d throw the first pitch to Kincannon — the Falcons’ catching coach.
As he reeled in the pitch and walked the ball out to her at the mound, Volunteer shortstop Isaiah Bowery approached with a special delivery — a ring-sized box concealed behind his back. He passed it to Kincannon, who fell to one knee as a hushed, but excited, crowd witnessed the surprise proposal.
Cheers rang out as Ashley nodded her acceptance. Coaches and players met them with congratulatory hugs and handshakes. As they exited the field for some photos, Ashley was surprised yet again when she spotted family members and friends among the fans up in the stands.
Clearly, it was a big night for all of them. And it was about to get even bigger — as the Falcons had a surprise of their own brewing for the Cyclones in the varsity nightcap.
Back to the ball game
Volunteer’s Connor Haynes and a stellar defensive effort behind him held the Cyclones’ offense scoreless in the 3-0 Upper Lakes Conference win.
“It’s a big win for the guys and their morale,” said Volunteer head coach Josh Peterson. “We have been preaching all year about putting it together and doing the little things right and relying on that to make us successful. Tonight, everyone stepped up and did their part in this win. From the guys in the dugout to the courtesy runners, tonight was a big team win.”
Haynes scattered five hits across seven innings, walked two and struck out three to earn the victory on the mound in what was — for much of the night — a total defensive battle.
The game remained scoreless through four and a half innings.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Gavin Hickernell tripled on a fly ball to right field and scored on the next pitch when Austin Williams lined a single to left field to give the Falcons the 1-0 lead.
Volunteer padded its lead when Haynes drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Colby Lawson bunted his way on. An Elizabethton error on a pickoff attempt brought Haynes around to score and left Lawson safe at second. Zach Justice hit into a fielder’s choice to move Lawson to third, and Titus Stovall put the Falcons up 3-0 with a double to left field to score Lawson.
The Cyclones got one runner aboard with two out in the top of the seventh before Haynes got a fly out to right fielder Peyton Steele to secure the victory.
The Falcons had five hits in the game — one each by Bowery, Stovall, Hickernell, Williams and Steele.
Defensively, Volunteer played flawless baseball behind Haynes. Williams at third and Bowery at shortstop retired all three Elizabethton batters in the second with solid fielding plays on the left side of the infield. Hickernell snagged a line drive out the air at second for the second out of the third inning. Then, Lawson got the final out when he sent a laser shot to Bowery at second to cut down an Elizabethton runner trying to stretch a single to center field into a double.
Connor Edmundson took the loss for the Cyclones. He gave up all three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, walked one and struck out two. Kaleb Hambrick went 2 for 2 at the plate for the Cyclones.
Moving forward
The Falcons (8-16, 2-10) travel to D-B for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday before returning to Joey Seaver Field at Curtis Mauk Stadium for Senior Night in the final home game of the season on Friday at 7 p.m. against county rival Cherokee. District tournament play begins next week.