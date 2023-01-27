The Newport Grammar School Warriors led the entire game and took home a 45-29 win in the TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament boys’ championship game on Wednesday night at Cherokee High School.
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead until Branson Mowell hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs got another 3-pointer from Grayson Hughes and a bucket by Parker Arnott, but the Warriors led 14-8 at the end of the period.
In the second quarter, the Warriors turned up the defense and held the Bulldogs to only three points (an Isaiah Jones layup and free throw). The Bulldogs played some good defense themselves, but the Warriors’ lead was 21-11 at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 8-7 in the third but still trailed 28-19 going into the final quarter. The Warriors made a run to pull away, and the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap.
Mowell, who had 6 points in the final quarter, scored 11 points to lead Bulls Gap. Jones and Hughes had 9 points each. Grant Johnson had 4 points and Arnott 2 to round out the Bulldogs’ scoring.
Newport Grammar School’s Spencer Moore had 18 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Jones and Johnson earned all-tournament recognition for Bulls Gap.
In the boys’ consolation game, the Surgoinsville Eagles defeated the Rogersville City School Warriors 29-26 on a last-second shot. Bryson Russell (SMS) and Cole Allen (RCS) made the all-tournament team.
Bulls Gap, Surgoinsville and Rogersville City School now advance to the Class A Section 1 Tournament at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. Though opponents were not known at press time, Rogersville City School (the Area 3 No. 4 seed) will play Saturday at 11:15 a.m. Bulls Gap (the Area 3 No. 2 seed) will play Saturday at 1:45 p.m. Surgoinsville (the Area 3 No. 3 seed) will play Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Newport Grammar School, by virtue of its area championship, receives a bye and will begin sectional play on Tuesday, Jan. 31.