BRISTOL — Sullivan East’s Tyson Mitchell limited Cherokee’s high-octane offense to just three hits — two of them coming in the final inning — to lead the Patriots to a 5-1 win in the elimination game of the Region 1-3A tournament on Sunday afternoon at Tennessee High’s Tod Houston Field.
Tennessee High claimed the Region 1-3A championship with a 9-2 win over Greeneville in a showdown between the state’s top ranked teams to start the day. Greeneville defeated Sullivan East 10-0 in the losers’ bracket nightcap to advance to the TSSAA Class 3A sectionals.
Sunday’s loss ended a record season for the Chiefs, who were playing in the regional tournament for just the second time in school history and for the first time since 2015.
“It’s been a good year. We’re not going to let the season be defined by one game,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “I’m super proud of our guys and our coaching staff, and how hard they’ve worked all year. We’re not going to hang our hat on one game.”
Patterson is in his second year as the Chiefs’ head coach. The year before he arrived, the Chiefs went 7-21. In his first season, they set a school record for wins with a 19-12 record. This year, they set a new school record with 23 wins and reached the regional tournament for just the second time in school history.
“We’re super excited to be here. We worked our tails off to make the region. It was a team goal at the start of the season, and we made that happen,” Patterson said.
“We just came out a little flat offensively, something we’ve not done typically. But we played hard and battled. Hats off to (Tyson Mitchell). He threw an awesome game and kept us really off balance, pretty much the entire game.”
The game also marked the final time in a Chiefs’ uniform for seniors Tyler Lawson, Brady LeRoy, Will Price, Ryan Vigil and Aidan Webb.
“I appreciate these seniors. The seniors really left it all on the line for us this year. They’ve done a really good job for us and continued to build this program to where we want it to be.”
The Chiefs (23-14) also saw a lot of young players step into big roles throughout the year, with just three of the seniors as everyday starters.
“We had a lot of young guys start for us this year. Hopefully, they grow from this experience. Making it here should help set the precedent for wanting to come back,” Patterson said. “We’re excited about the future of our program. All we can do is keep grinding and keep getting better.”
Sunday’s game
Sullivan East didn’t waste any time getting started. Jacob Witcher drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Corbin Dickenson then doubled to left field to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a balk before Cherokee starter Keaton Lawson could get of the inning with a ground ball.
The Chiefs got a single from Aidan Webb, but he was caught stealing and the Chiefs went down in order in the first.
Fast forward to the third inning with Witcher back to lead things off. This time, he’d reach on a single and advance on another sacrifice bunt before Johnathan Beach singled on a long fly ball to bring him into score to make it 3-0. Mitchell helped his cause with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth, coming around to score on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.
The Patriots would plate one more in the top of the fifth when Ethan Waters reached on a Cherokee fielding error, moved to third on a long line drive by Beach and scored on a single by Connor McCormack.
Mitchell kept the Chiefs off-balance, holding them to just one hit through six innings.
In the seventh, Cherokee’s Cole Putnal took away the shutout with a monster home run to center field — his second of the tournament — to close the gap to 5-1. A walk to Parker Travis and a single by Will Price put two aboard for the Chiefs, but Mitchell retired the final two hitters to end the threat and keep the Patriots’ resurrected season alive for one more game.
Mitchell had two walks and eight strikeouts in the game, throwing 60 of his 99 pitches for strikes. He got two hits apiece from Dickenson and Beach, each with an RBI.
Cherokee’s three hits came from Webb, Putnal and Price.
Keaton Lawson took the loss for the Chiefs. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out one. Landon Jeffers and Noah Hunter also pitched in relief.
Regional semifinal
The Chiefs opened Region 1-3A play on a rainy Friday night at Tod Houston Field. So rainy, in fact, that they only managed a half inning of game play before officials suspended the contest against host Tennessee High with Cherokee leading 1-0 in the middle of the first.
The two teams returned Saturday to wrap up that contest, with the Vikings taking an 8-3 win to advance to Sunday’s Region 1-3A championship game.
Tennessee High broke open a 2-2 ball game with a five-run fifth inning to collect the win. Gage Groziano went 4 for 4 with two doubles to lead the Vikings, who racked up 13 hits in the game.
Cherokee’s Cole Putnal and Brady LeRoy both had home runs in the game. Parker Travis was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Jake Elliott and Aidan Webb had Cherokee’s only other hits.