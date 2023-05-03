GRAY — The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Rogersville Middle School 20-3 on Saturday to reach the semifinal round of the Class A Area 2 softball tournament at Ridgeview.
RCS is slated to face Sulphur Springs on Monday at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to Tuesday’s Area 2 championship game and earn a berth in the sectional tournament. The loser will play in Tuesday’s third-place game with a bid to sectionals on the line.
The loss to RCS ended the season for RMS.
Both Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville also saw their seasons come to an end Saturday. Stats from the games were not available at press time for the Mid-Week Edition.
BULLS GAP — Hoopin’ with the Dawgs Basketball Camp 2023 for students in grades K-4 and grades 5-9 (for next basketball seasons) will be held May 15-16 and 18 at Bulls Gap School. The younger age group runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the older age division will go from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $50, with checks made payable to the Bulls Gap Booster Club. Online registration is available on Facebook and on the Bulls Gap website. Bulls Gap students may turn in paperwork and money to their homeroom teacher, and St. Clair students may submit their registration and payment to Mrs. Hughes. Registration is due by Thursday, May 11. All campers registered by that date will receive a camp T-shirt. Camp staff will include Bulls Gap coaching staff and former players.
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is offering a beginner yoga program at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex throughout the month of May. Sessions will be held from 2-3 p.m. on May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16 and 18. Program registration is $30 for city residents and $35 for non-city residents. To register, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” button, then search for “yoga.” There will be a limited number of mats available so feel free to bring your own. To learn more about this and other programs, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
