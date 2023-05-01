CHURCH HILL — Volunteer recognized eight seniors before round two of the baseball Battle of Hawkins County on Friday at Joey Seaver Field. The red-hot Falcons then took care of business on the mound, in the field and at the plate to put away the Chiefs for an 8-5 nonconference win to even the season series.
“Both fan bases show out every time we play. It’s a big energy game and anything can happen,” said Volunteer head coach Josh Peterson. “We’ve split both years I’ve been here. We love having those guys up here. They’re a good ball club. They’re ranked in the top 10 in the state for a reason. They make us compete, and that makes us better.”
The two teams have split the past two seasons, with each team winning on its home field.
The Falcons, who knocked off Elizabethton on Wednesday and took perennial 4A powerhouse Dobyns-Bennett to the seventh before dropping a one-run game on Thursday, scored their eight runs on nine hits and took advantage of four uncharacteristic Chiefs’ errors.
Senior Landon McIntosh got the start for Volunteer and scattered five hits across 6 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (two earned) with four walks and five strikeouts, to earn the win. Peyton Steele came in to record the final out.
“It felt good to go out with a win in the last game at home, especially against Cherokee,” McIntosh said. “Nerves were definitely inflated to begin with because you want to beat them so much. Once I started to settle down and get into a rhythm, it felt good.”
Peterson said he was happy to see McIntosh get the win on Senior Night because of the work he’s put in during his four years in the program.
“There’s no better kid. He’s been a JV guy, even last year. He just kept grinding and grinding away. We’ve given him opportunities, and he hasn’t been able to climb into the later innings. But tonight, he went out and competed his tail off and shut down a heck of an offense,” Peterson said.
McIntosh got plenty of offense from his teammates as well.
Leadoff hitter Isaiah Bowery went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI to lead the Falcons. Riley Littleton and Connor Haynes each had a hit and drove in two runs apiece. Senior Colby Lawson was 2 for 2 for Volunteer, while Austin Williams and McIntosh had one hit apiece.
Peterson said it feels like his team has finally bought in to what he and his staff have been telling them from day one. “We’ve told them at the first of the year: We’re going to have to execute bunts. We’re going to have to steal. We’re going to have to hit and run. Now, they’re finally seeing it can make us successful.”
Chiefs’ head coach Drew Patterson said the Falcons did what they had to do to win. “The simple fact is they executed, and we didn’t. That was the difference in the game.”
Junior Cole Putnal was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and a sac fly to lead Cherokee, which earlier in the week set the school record for wins in a season with 20. They’ll have one more chance to add to that total when they travel to Pigeon Forge on Monday. Jake Elliott went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice. Seniors Aidan Webb and Brady LeRoy had one hit each for the Chiefs.
Parker Travis took the loss for Cherokee. He gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one. Tyler Lawson pitched 3 2/3 in relief, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out one.
How they scored
The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead when Putnal doubled to score leadoff hitter Jake Elliott, who was hit by a pitch. Putnal’s courtesy runner, Ryan Vigil, moved to third on a fielder’s choice and came in to score on error at second base to make it 2-0 Chiefs after a half inning.
Volunteer knotted the score in the home half of the inning. Bowery reached on a bunt single and moved to second on an error by the pitcher. A sacrifice bunt by Littleton moved Bowery to third, and he later scored on a Haynes double. A Colby Lawson single and Chiefs’ error plated Haynes.
Cherokee went ahead for the last time in the top of the second when LeRoy led off with a double and later scored on a single by Elliott to make it 3-2.
Bowery again led off the home half of the inning with a bunt single, then stole second and third before scoring on a passed ball to knot the score at 3-3. Two pitches later, Haynes hit a sac fly to LeRoy — who made a tremendous catch in center field — to score Littleton and put the Falcons in front for good. Williams hit a two-out double to right field to move Zach Justice to third before McIntosh helped his cause with a hard ground ball mishandled at short stop to score Justice and give Volunteer the 5-3 lead.
The Chiefs got one back in the top of the fourth when Landon Jeffers drew a walk, advanced to third on a Falcons’ error and stole home to cut the lead to 5-4.
The Falcons took control in the sixth. McIntosh singled and Titus Stovall was hit by a pitch to put two aboard. Steele hit into a fielder’s choice, which Cherokee’s Keaton Lawson played well to get the lead runner at third. Bowery then stepped in and delivered his third hit of the night — this one a line drive to center field — to score Brycen Feagins (running for Stovall) and give the Falcons a 6-4 lead. Littleton then laced another line drive to center to score both Steele and Bowery for an 8-4 Volunteer lead.
The Chiefs’ Elliott reached on an error to lead off the top of the seventh and moved to second on a passed ball. Aidan Webb drew a walk, and the Chiefs were in business with two on and nobody out. Putnal hit a sac fly to score Elliott and move Webb to third before McIntosh recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Steele came on and recorded a strikeout to end the ball game.
Saluting the seniors
Prior to the contest, Volunteer recognized its eight seniors and their families with a ceremony on the field. Volunteer’s seniors are Carter Byington, Zach Justice, Colby Lawson, Riley Littleton, Landon McIntosh, Titus Stovall, Peyton Steele and Carter Trent.
The game also marked the final rivalry game with Volunteer for five Cherokee seniors: Will Price, Aidan Webb, Brady LeRoy, Tyler Lawson and Ryan Vigil.
Moving forward
It’s tournament time for both the Chiefs and the Falcons. Cherokee will take the No. 3 seed into the District 2-3A tournament on Thursday at Carson-Newman. Volunteer will face Sullivan East in a play-in game for the District 1-3A tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
“I like an even keel throughout the season. The first of the season was a little rough on us, but we started getting better about midway through,” Peterson said of his Falcons. “I hate to be the guy that says, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’ but that’s 100 percent true.”