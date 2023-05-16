Three girls from Church Hill have qualified for the National Barrel Racing Championship to be held in the last week of July in Perry, Ga.
The youngest is only 10 years old along with two teenagers, ages 13 and 16. All three girls have trained under Beth Ellis of Wild Haven Farm in Rogersville.
Ellis has taught them not just the art of barrel racing, but she has also taught them to balance their horses by not running them too much. All three girls train under Ellis twice each week.
Born to ride Harvey
Sophia Fugate was born to ride. Her parents had her in the saddle by the time she was 6 months old.
At 10 years old, she is the youngest of the three girls qualified for the Nationals. She will be competing with her 15 year old pony, Harvey, and has trained under Ellis for two years. Because Sophia and Harvey usually place first in the barrel racing competition, she has qualified for both pee-wee and the older youth division.
“My secret weapon is that I put Harvey’s forelock in a ponytail so he can see better, even though he is a boy,” Sophia said.
Sophia has no plans to ever sell Harvey, even after she outgrows him. She already has a full sized horse that she uses for the rodeo drill team rides. But Harvey is her love and favorite partner. Sophia wants to win in Nationals but she also said she will be happy to place.
‘I give all the credit to Kitty’
Addison Fugate is Sophia’s 13 year old sister. She has also qualified for Nationals with her horse, Kitty.
Kitty is a quarter horse purchased from Wild Haven Farm. Ellis trained both Kitty and Addison for the barrel racing competitions. Kitty is 20 years old and clearly still performing at peak.
Also raised in the saddle like Sophia, Addison has been riding all of her life and has trained under Ellis for two years also. Addison thinks she is ready for a horse that can run the barrel pattern faster than Kitty even though the two usually place pretty high in competitions.
“I’d like to place at World’s National but running a clean, fast time would be alright too,” Addison said.
Addison is qualified for the youth competition but Kitty has also taken her to qualify for open competition against adults.
“I give all the credit to Kitty,” Addison told the Review. “She’s just a good horse.”
‘All the speed I need’
Caden Presley is a family friend and she too has qualified for Nationals at age 16.
She has been riding her whole life but just started barrel racing a year ago. Caden has also trained under Ellis at Wild Haven Farm to get her where she is today. Her horse is a 14 years old quarter horse named Tilly.
Caden said she hopes for her fastest time ever running in World’s Nationals and hopes to have fun. Caden has two horses but Tilly is taking her to compete. “This horse, Tilly, is giving me all the speed I need,” Caden said.
Ashley Presley is Caden’s mom. Caden has not had any bad accidents so far but just losing a stirrup can be a very bad thing when a horse is running. Her mother says though she worries, she is proud of Caden. “I’m both proud and excited for Caden to get to experience going to World’s Nationals,” Presley said.
Tosha Fugate, Mom to Sophia and Addison, recalls the children going on long trail rides when they were small.
“We trained the kids on a rope behind a wagon. We just tied the kids on the horses and went,” she said.
Dustin Fugate is their father.
“I’m actually the chauffeur for the three girls,” Dustin said. “I pull the horse trailer and help them change saddles. Both my girls like barrel racing the best. We bought Kitty from Wild Haven Farm knowing she was a quarter horse but Harvey, well we don’t even know what breed he really is. We bought him for $400 because Sophia had to have him.”
Dustin added, “We get a lot of offers to buy Harvey but Sophia will never part with him. Harvey will eventually retire here.”