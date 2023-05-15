ERWIN — It took two days and extra innings, but the Volunteer Lady Falcons captured the District 1-3A softball tournament championship with a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win over Tennessee High on Saturday at Unicoi County High School.
The two teams started the championship game on Friday with a light drizzle falling. By the fourth inning, heavier rain set in forcing umpires to suspend the contest for the day and pick up on Saturday.
Both teams advanced to the Region 1-3A semifinals. Volunteer hosts District 2-3A runner-up Greeneville on Monday (May 15) at 6 p.m. Tennessee High travels to District 2-3A champion Grainger at 6 p.m. The winners will meet Wednesday and earn an automatic berth in the TSSAA sectionals.
Friday’s start
Tennessee High, which dropped a 3-0 game to Volunteer in the winners’ bracket semifinals, fought its way through the losers’ bracket for another shot at the top-seeded Lady Falcons in the championship game. The Lady Vikings would need two wins to deny the Lady Falcons in the double-elimination tournament.
Addyson Fisher was the Lady Falcons’ starting pitcher. The Lady Vikings hit three singles in the first inning, which helped them to score two runs. Fisher struck out the side, but the Lady Vikings led 2-0.
In the bottom of the first, Kendra Huff singled and Abby Fisher got on base with a walk, but the Lady Falcons couldn’t push the runs across.
In the second inning, the Lady Vikings managed only a single. Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher walked, and Jenna Thomas doubled, but the inning ended with Lady Falcons’ runners stranded on second and third.
The Lady Vikings went down in order in the third, with Fisher striking out two batters. Volunteer’s Abby Fisher hit a double and slid safely in at third on a fielder’s choice but didn’t get an opportunity to score.
Meanwhile, the rain picked up.
The fourth inning started with the Lady Vikings getting a runner on base after being hit by a pitch. Another batter was out on a fly ball, and Addyson Fisher recorded another strikeout to bring the Lady Falcons to bat. Mother Nature, however, had other plans. Heavy rain forced officials to suspend the game, with Tennessee High leading 2-0.
Saturday’s finish
Play resumed Saturday afternoon with the Lady Falcons hitting in the bottom of the fourth. Veda Barton got things rolling with a double to center field. Thomas singled to move Barton to third. Speedy Jayden Ford singled on a fly ball to shortstop to bring Barton across the plate to cut the Tennessee High lead to 2-1.
After a scoreless fifth, the Lady Vikings extended their lead with a solo homer by Katy Granger in the sixth. Trailing 3-1, the Lady Falcons went to work. Thomas and Ford singled to lead off the home half of the sixth and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Zetta Smith. Abby Fisher then stepped up and singled to score Thomas. Enter Haley Russell. The hard-hitting junior belted a double to left field to score both Ford and Abby Fisher to give Volunteer its first lead of the game, 4-3.
Ashley Worley managed a one-out single in the top of the seventh to put the tying run aboard for the Lady Vikings. A sacrifice bunt by Abby Haga and a single by Maddi Hall brought Worley around and knotted the score at 4-4.
A scoreless eighth and ninth brought the tiebreaker rules into play with a runner placed at second to start the 10th inning for both teams.
The Lady Falcons’ Addyson Fisher played a sacrifice bunt and struck out the next two batters to take down the Lady Vikings in order. She then stepped to the plate — with Bryleigh Salyers on second — and put down a bunt single which was misplayed by Tennessee High to bring the winning run to the plate.
TOP PERFORMERS
Thomas finished with three hits. Russell went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Abby Fisher was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Addyson Fisher was 2 for 4. Ford was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Addyson Fisher picked up the win, allowing four runs and scattering nine hits across 10 innings. She walked one and struck out 17 batters.
Rylee Fields took the loss for Tennessee High. She gave up five runs on 13 hits, walked two and struck out five. Hall finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Tennessee High.